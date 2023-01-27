Read full article on original website
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says cuts to Medicare and Social Security will be 'off the table' in the upcoming debt limit talks
McCarthy appeared on the CBS program "Face the Nation" ahead of a Wednesday meeting with President Biden where the two will discuss the debt limit.
POLITICO
‘Intellectually bankrupt’: Biden allies blast GOP debt-limit backup plan
The Biden administration warns of catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the government’s borrowing limit in the coming months. But some Wall Street executives and analysts are starting to break from that script. A number of prominent financial experts at Bank of America, Barclays and other major firms are...
POLITICO
House kicks off FAA season
— Hearings are underway this weekas the House and Senate begin their work on the FAA reauthorization bill. — Stephanie Pollack will now oversee DOT’s discretionary funds,which were massively expanded by the infrastructure law. — Buffalo’s member of Congresssays pilot training changes are a nonstarter. IT’S MONDAY: You’re...
POLITICO
Awaiting a Schumer-McCarthy summit
DEBT CEILING STILL DAUNTS — There’s been lots of talk but little progress towards a solution to the upcoming debt ceiling crisis on Capitol Hill. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is set to meet this week with President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss Congress’ need to pay the tab it’s already racked up.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates says Putin believes it's his 'destiny' to 'recreate the Russian Empire'
"He is obsessed with retaking Ukraine," former Secretary Gates said of Putin, who launched the war in Ukraine last February. "He will hang in there."
New York Republicans want George Santos gone. They know just the person to help.
Despite the hue and cry of Democrats, perhaps no one wants Santos out of office more than the Republicans of Nassau County.
Meadows ally set to plead guilty for illegal campaign finance contribution
Lynda Bennett, who lost in a 2020 Republican primary campaign to Madison Cawthorn, accepted a contribution from a family member totaling at least $25,000, according to charging paperwork filed by prosecutors.
POLITICO
Southwest lobbies up
SOUTHWEST LOBBIES UP:Southwest Airlines has brought on new lobbying firepower for the first time in almost half a decade, as the airline weathers new scrutiny in Washington over the scheduling meltdown last month. — Your host reports that the carrier hired former Rep. Jerry Costello earlier this month to lobby...
POLITICO
EEOC enters year 3 of purgatory
ON SENATE TIME:When one agrees to become a top official in the federal government, particularly one afforded independence from the White House’s whims, it’s generally with the hopes of doing big things and expectation that you’d be empowered to try. Yet for Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
POLITICO
Scoop: Torres Small top contender for USDA No. 2
— The search is on for a new No. 2 official at USDA following Jewel Bronaugh’s resignation last week.Current Undersecretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small is a top contender for the role, according to people familiar with the conversations. — FIRST IN MA: Two powerful Democrats on Capitol...
POLITICO
Wall Streeters break with Biden on debt limit

Biden’s new debt ceiling problem: Wall Street’s not freaking out
Washington and Wall Street are ramping up discussions around contingency plans after the U.S. hit its legal borrowing limit on Jan. 19.
POLITICO
Who's still taxing groceries?
KA-CHING, KA-CHING: Politicians and consumer alike are still paying a lot of attention to inflation — just catch how GOP lawmakers responded on Friday, after the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ latest report on personal consumption expenditures showed a healthy jump in prices. Staples at the supermarket are among...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Lessons from Ronna McDaniel’s RNC romp
TYRE NICHOLS LATEST — “Video shows police kicking, pepper spraying, beating Tyre Nichols after traffic stop,”by the Memphis Commercial Appeal’s Katherine Burgess: “The videos show officers kicking Nichols at least twice in the face, striking him at least three or four times with a baton in the upper body area, punching him at least four times to the face, punching him at least two more times to the upper body area and kicking him at least twice in the abdomen. … The camera feed is dark for several minutes as the sound of a struggle ensues, Nichols calling again for his mother. There is the sound of a man moaning and trying to cry out.”
