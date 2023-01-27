Read full article on original website
Happenings on the Stage, Screen, Streets and More
ONGOING: Winchester Mystery House’s Flashlight Tours are back. The self-guided tours impart the history of San Jose’s famous Victorian mansion, including former inhabitant Sarah Winchester‘s obsession with the number 13. Through February 24. Tickets: from $30. winchestermysteryhouse.com.
San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball
The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
