The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO