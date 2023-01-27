Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Veterans Plaza Organizers Recognized by City Council
City of University Place announcement. Members of the Veterans Plaza Committee (now a nonprofit corporation) were recognized during the Jan. 17 City Council meeting for their dedication in taking the project from idea to reality over the course of 17 years. Greg Gooch, Howard Lee, Nancy Triebelhorn, Karen Schwartz and...
The Suburban Times
Road Improvements: Hipkins/Angle/Elwood
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is doing road improvements along Hipkens Road, Angle Lane and Elwood Drive. Improvements include sidewalks on all three streets and a new water main along Hipkins. Roundabouts will be built at the North Way and Hipkins intersection and the Elwood/Dresden/87th intersection. Improvements.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Launches Safe Place Initiative
Tacoma Police Department announcement. Tacoma, Wash. – As part of ongoing efforts to respond to, investigate and address hate crimes, the Tacoma Police Department has joined more than 275 other law enforcement agencies to launch a Safe Place Initiative. “Tacoma is a compassionate and welcoming city, and the Safe...
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February
Sound Transit announcement. We’re conducting construction and testing throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. Crews are continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, striping paint on the street, testing systems, installing crosswalks, and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
Free business skills training for Pierce County small business owners
Pierce County announcement. Small business owners in Pierce County now have access to free, on-demand business skills training. The Pierce County Business Skills Program offers nine free, non-credit, short courses to help entrepreneurs start, build, and keep their business on track. “We want to promote economic opportunity throughout our community...
The Suburban Times
Spring Fair Photography Competition
Submitted by Debbie Klosowski. Display your images and compete for cash prizes and awards at the annual Tacoma Photographic Society Spring Fair Photography Competition held at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup on April 13-16 and 20-23. Any amateur photographer who derives less than 50% of their income from photography...
The Suburban Times
Save The Date: Annual Tea and Purse Auction
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. Tacoma, along with the rest of the world, is starting to open back up and get back to it’s pre-pandemic activities. The Salvation Army of Tacoma is no exception; youth and adult programming alike has kicked into gear again. But programming is...
The Suburban Times
Black Art & Black Artist Exhibit Opens Feb. 21 in The Gallery at TCC
Tacoma Community College announcement. This February, Tacoma Community College (TCC), the Tacoma Urban League, The City of Tacoma, and the Pierce County Black Collective are proud to present a special exhibit showcasing Black art and Black artists in The Gallery at TCC. Featuring more than 15 regional artists, the exhibit explores themes related to Black culture, identity, and society. In addition, the exhibit features opportunities for community members to interact with local artists and their work.
The Suburban Times
Symphony Tacoma’s ‘Reconciliation’ Features World Premiere by Local Composer
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA — Symphony Tacoma’s February concert presents selections from Tacoma Method, a new opera by Dr. Gregory Youtz, along with celebrated works by Britten and Brahms. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm in Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.
The Suburban Times
So many dishes from so many cultures all in one place
Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement. APCC’s 25th Annual New Year Celebration. February 25, 2023, 11 am to 6 pm. Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall. Mongolian food, Filipino food, Fijian food, Samoan food, and more! Come to our FREE Annual New Year Celebration and tantalize your taste buds with a variety of dishes from many different countries and cultures! If there is a reason to come to an event hungry this is it. At APCC, we just LOVE food!
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – January 28, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Cynthia Jean Wilder; Helen Ruth Sheridan; Grace Virginia Hudtloff. Mountain View Funeral Home: Bonnie Jean Boettger; Vole Edward Donald; Joyce Green; Irene Teresa Hanssen; Margaret Ann Hoyer; Evelyn Corrine Jacobsen; John Mwaniki; Leslie C. Pullen; Jeri Allen Witmer. Powers Funeral Home: Jean Elizabeth Burr.
Comments / 0