theadvocate.com
Two men killed in Waffle House parking lot off Siegen Lane identified by sheriff's office
The two men who died in a barrage of bullets as they sat in their car outside a Waffle house off Siegen Lane on Monday have been identified, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Horace Watson, 37, and Leonard Leslie, 33, died in an early morning shooting, described as...
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman arrested for shooting boyfriend during argument, St. Landry Sheriff says
An Opelousas woman was arrested Friday for shooting her boyfriend during an argument, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Crystal Bell-Edmond, 41, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of attempted second-degree murder tied to the shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 167. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement that Bell-Edmond self-reported the shooting to police.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas man arrested on attempted murder, accused of shooting man during fight near Arnaudville
An Opelousas man was arrested after law enforcement officials say he shot another man during an altercation in the Arnaudville area on Saturday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the 200 block of Halfway House Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was driving on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area when one of his passengers advised him that a Nissan Sentra was attempting to flag down their vehicle, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
Scott man arrested on attempted murder charge after Lafayette Parish shooting
A Scott man has been arrested after a shooting in Lafayette Parish that left one person injured, according to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Detectives were called out to the 1200 block of Pitt Road in Scott just after midnight Friday morning in connection to a shooting. After an investigation, Russell...
theadvocate.com
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed. The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday. Investigators are checking...
theadvocate.com
Monkeys reported stolen from zoo, Broussard police investigating
Several squirrel monkeys were reported stolen from Zoosiana on Sunday, according to the Broussard Police Department. Officers responded to the report of a burglary at Zoosiana about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the department. Upon initial investigation it was reported that several squirrel monkeys were taken from...
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana deputy shoots driver who struck him during traffic stop, state police say
An East Feliciana Sheriff's deputy and the driver of a Honda Accord were injured Saturday night when the driver's vehicle hit the deputy during a traffic stop in Ethel and the deputy discharged his service weapon, hitting the driver, according to Louisiana State Police. At the Sheriff’s Office request, detectives...
theadvocate.com
Roseland man pleads guilty to attempting to kill his niece, DA says
A Roseland man pleaded guilty Monday to attempting to kill his niece in 2021, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux's office. Willie Joe London, 42, of Roseland, was arguing with his niece Roneca London about him trying to drive after drinking alcohol on the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2021. Willie London broke the windows of her home, and she grabbed a bat and broke the windows to his car, according to Perrilloux's office.
theadvocate.com
Car crash leads to arrest of Ascension Parish sheriff's deputy on DWI counts, department says
A sheriff's deputy was arrested on DWI counts after he allegedly crashed his car while driving under the influence, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. According to a press release from Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to a crash on Highway 44 in Galvez around 4:15 a.m. At the scene,...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 2 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Larry Clark, 38, 7066 Modoc Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of...
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
theadvocate.com
Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?
Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
theadvocate.com
Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking
You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
theadvocate.com
In major reversal, state to delay plans to trim lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge
In a sudden turnaround, the state plans to delay the closing of one lane in each direction through a corridor of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge until at least 2025. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said for months that trimming the 3-mile section between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split would save time and money, and eventually lead to major improvements in traffic flow.
theadvocate.com
Zachary man convicted on all counts for killing teen burglar who broke into his house
Terry Flanagan was at work in October 2017 when he received a call letting him know intruders had broken into his Zachary apartment. He rushed home and interrupted three teenage burglars ransacking his home. Prosecutors said an angry Flanagan opened fire on the teens and killed Chadarion Brooks “Skip” Spurlock...
theadvocate.com
Rain brings closed, flooded streets to Baton Rouge area on Sunday
Baton Rouge area residents were under a flash flood warning for much of Sunday — with a flash flood watch in place the rest of the time — as streets flooded, barricades went up and one school across the river took on water. The National Weather Service, meanwhile,...
theadvocate.com
Map of Jackson returns after building owners painted over the landmark
As promised, the eagerly-anticipated wall-sized map of Jackson, showing the town's historic structures and now with even more points of interest, is back. The restoration of the map that covers most of the north side of the building, which houses Jett’s Food Mart at 1720 Charter St., was completed Jan. 18. The Jackson Tourist Enhancement Committee (JTEC) under the Jackson Historic District Commission (JHDC) worked to bring back the map, according to the district chair Al Saltus.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
