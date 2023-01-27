Carlos Santana Returns To Electrify the House of Blues Stage
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Carlos Santana returns to House of Blues Las Vegas and continues to rock the stage with his “ An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM” residency inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He’s got several performances scheduled throughout the year.
For more information visit: Houseof Blues.com/Santana
