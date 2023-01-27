SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”

