‘Warrior Nun’ fans have shifted their gaze from Netflix, now begging for Apple TV to be their savior

By Parker Whitmore
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time

Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
wegotthiscovered.com

Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season

Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
wegotthiscovered.com

With Jon Bernthal’s latest series being cancelled could all the stars have aligned for the Punisher’s MCU debut?

One of the toughest things that actors have to deal with when it comes to taking on projects is scheduling. In the case of Jon Bernthal though, it could seem that with the cancellation of his most recent series, American Gigalo he could now make himself available for a fan-favorite role. As the saying goes, as one door closes another one opens.
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
wegotthiscovered.com

M. Night Shyamalan explains why the ending of ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is different from the book

Knock at the Cabin is knocking at our doorsteps, with the latest nightmare from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan set to join the filmmaker’s topsy-turvy filmography in a matter of days. Whether it will go the way of the rousing, beautiful The Sixth Sense or the creatively-void, barely-watchable Old remains to be seen, but the world could always use more good movies, so we’re hoping Shyamalan can bring this one home.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King reiterates that you shouldn’t believe everything you see on Wikipedia

Given the chance to ask any question to a cultural icon, what would it be? Given that there are DMs and a celebrity can easily be tagged in a tweet, Stephen King gets many, many questions, and he’s one of the few who actually answers them. Recently, the famed author was asked if he is a deist, and his answer is not only humorous but epic.
wegotthiscovered.com

58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people

Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
CHICAGO, IL
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Insane ‘Quantumania’ twist would finally explain the MCU’s oldest mystery as ‘Fantastic Four’ just might right a 20-year wrong

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to live up to its name by doing some pretty crazy things, but this wild theory might just be too bonkers to actually be made MCU canon, even though it would actually explain something we’ve been wondering about practically since the franchise began. Meanwhile, the fab foursome themselves might still be a mystery, but the latest word on the street may have revealed that Matt Shakman’s Marvel film could finally help heal some very old wounds with its choice of villain. Let’s dig in…

