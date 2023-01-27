ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape

After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release

As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’

We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
The time for James Gunn’s massive DCU announcement has seemingly been revealed

James Gunn and Peter Safran certainly caused an uproar towards the end of 2022 when they quite publicly hinted towards a complete reboot of the DCU, perhaps most prominently by way of axing Henry Cavill from his long-running role as Superman. Well, the fruits of the pair’s divisive labors on...
Marvel fans waste no time in pointing out that Wakanda, just like Chicago, was created by white people

Black Panther is quite rightly considered a hugely culturally important movie for the African diaspora. It’s written and directed by Ryan Coogler, boasts a stacked cast of incredible Black actors, and leans heavily into Afro-futurist aesthetics. Soon after its release, critic Natasha Alford summed it up in The New York Times as “a master class in what it means to be proud of who you are”.
CHICAGO, IL
Spoons collectively thrown in shock as Tommy Wiseau demands a DM from James Gunn and DC

James Gunn admitted that one of the reasons why the majority of his Guardians of the Galaxy collaborators are destined to join him in the DCU is that there are literally hundreds of roles that need to be cast, something that became much clearer yesterday when Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters was unveiled in its entirety.

