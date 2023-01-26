Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers Fall to Waco University
The first home game at Wilson Kerzee did go as planned for the Tigers. Waco University was looking to bounce back from their previous game’s loss and they certainly came to play. The Tigers were scored on early in the game, and we let that goal affect our play the rest of the half. Waco University ended up scoring 3 more goals in the half, making the score 4-0. We had a couple of chances, but they just didn’t fall.
KWTX
‘A great coach and leader’: Waco community mourning loss of beloved coach
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is mourning the loss of a longtime coach and district employee of over 30 years after her unexpected death over the weekend. Coach Belinda Denman, 58, of University High School, died at a local hospital Sunday. Sources say she had been sick for a few weeks, but her death came as a shock to friends and family.
KWTX
No. 17 Baylor beats Arkansas, 67-64, in Big 12/SEC Challenge
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor rallied back from behind and lasted the Arkansas Razorbacks, 67-64 Saturday at home. As the Bears continue to ride their six-game winning streak, they improve to 16-5 on the year. Freshman Keyonte George added 24 points to the Baylor tally, including a seven-point streak in...
KWTX
Woman struck, killed by train in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police on Monday evening warned area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. It happened in the area of S. 32nd and Clay Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 30.
thesunflower.com
Former men’s basketball player hangs 25 on Baylor
Former Wichita State men’s basketball player junior guard Ricky Council IV put on a standout performance with 25 points for Arkansas in a losing effort against No. 17 Baylor on Jan. 28. Arkansas led Baylor at the half 33-27 and Council led the Hogs in scoring with 14 points.
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Baylor
The Arkansas Razorbacks are still in search of their first true road win of the season after suffering a 67-64 loss against the No. 17 Baylor Bears inside the Ferrell Center in Waco (Texas), part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Hogs, who dropped to 14-7 on the year.
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing
Three weeks removed from his Texas firing, Chris Beard has listed his mansion for sale at the price of just under $5 million. The post Chris Beard selling house following Texas firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers. People failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. If you have to get out to go to work or...
KWTX
4th arrest made in murder of Stanley Wilcox, missing Waco man whose body was found near Baylor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Waco Police on Monday, Jan. 30 announced Alijah Benson, 19, was arrested on Jan. 27 for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence in connection to the murder of Stanley Wilcox. Special Crimes Detectives learned the murder suspects in the case -...
thecomeback.com
Disgraced head coach moving away from college town
After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
texashsfootball.com
3 Former Texas HS Football Players Die in Police Chase
After fleeing the police, three former Cameron High School students perished in a crash on US 190 on Thursday. Graduates Phabian Bynaum, 19, Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas 21, all passed away on impact. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety Press release deputies attempted to stop the...
Texas Ice Storm: Schools announce weather-related closures & delays
Please check your school's website and social media accounts for the latest updates. School districts can email news@kxxv.com with closing information.
KWTX
Moss Rose Center to open Monday in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority and other community partners to provide an increased services warming center for those in need from Monday through the morning of Friday. The Moss Rose Community Center will open at noon Jan. 30 to serve...
KWTX
Waco police search for missing man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man. Demontray Sims, 27, was last seen Jan. 28 near the intersection of Shelby and Sheppard wearing a black hoodie and hat. According to police, his family has not...
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
Man is searching for the one who sent a message in a bottle found in Lake Belton
BELTON, Texas — Finding a message in a bottle is like finding a needle in a haystack, but one man has discovered over a hundred bottles, tracking down 40 of its senders around the globe. He is now on the hunt for a message in a bottle in Central Texas.
KWTX
North Texas man who allegedly kidnapped ex at gunpoint arrested at Waco hotel
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Arlington man who authorities say kidnapped his former girlfriend and threatened to kill them both was arrested Sunday at a Waco hotel. Marvin Alvarado-Padilla, 47, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $200,000 bond after his arrest Sunday on an aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon charge.
