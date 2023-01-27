Washington Head Start receives national grant

VIRGINIA - A Washington Head Start program is one of only 10 recipients across the country to receive $5,000 through a grant program to get children interested in and learning about gardening.

“It’s so important for children to have access to fresh foods and to get outside, and gardens provide an opportunity for both,” said Brian Herrington, president of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation. “Helping kids discover the wonder of growing is incredible. We look forward to the new and updated garden experiences our grant recipients will create this year.”

A release by the National Head Start Association states the GroMoreGood Garden Grants program, through The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation and National Head Start Association, is awarding 10 grants to Head Start programs committed to connecting youth to the benefits of gardening, garden-based learning and outdoor play. This is the fifth year of the program.

The grants are part of Scotts Miracle-Gro’s GroMoreGood initiative, which aims to bring the life-enhancing benefits of gardens and green spaces to 10 million children by 2023, the release stated. Portions of the harvest will be used in Head Start classrooms and portions will be donated to Head Start families and local food agencies.

“The research is clear: garden-based learning improves educational outcomes, enhances social and emotional learning, and—perhaps most importantly—engages every child’s innate wonder and care for the natural world,” said NHSA Executive Director Yasmina Vinci.

2022-23 GroMoreGood Garden Grants winners:

Benton Franklin Head Start, Richland, WA

Bright Beginnings, Inc., Washington D.C.

Community Action Program, Inc., Western IN

Agency for Community EmPOWERment of NEPA, Scranton, PA

Plano ISD Head Start, Plano, TX

Denver Public Schools, Denver, CO

HCDE Area Head Start, Houston, TX

Cook Inlet Native Head Start, Anchorage, AK

Deer Lodge County Head Start, Anaconda, MT

Centro De La Familia De Utah, Salt Lake City, UT