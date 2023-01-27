ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

State of the city: Crime, composting, housing and homeless services

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IWUj_0kSjhzRG00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a number of ambitious promises during his second State of the City address .

Adams called the plans laid out on Thursday the “Working People’s Agenda.”

Adams is proposing major investments in housing and homeless services, once again picking a fight with many members of his own party on bail reform and hoping to bring composting to everyone in the city in about a year and a half.

“Jobs, safety, housing and care,” Adams said, summarizing his plans for New York City.

Adams will continue to push for the construction of 500,000 units of housing during the next decade, part of a broader statewide aspiration that Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was in attendance, laid out during her State of the State address .

Sayfullo Saipov found guilty in New York City bike path killings

Adams said the NYPD will crack down on shoplifting and illegal pot shops . And for a second year in a row, the mayor will press Albany to tweak bail reform to make it easier to lock up the roughly 1,700 criminals he says are responsible for the majority of the violent crime citywide.

“We know who they are and we need to get them off our streets,” Adams said.

But like last year, any changes will be hard fought with progressive state Democrats like Latrice Walker, a Brooklyn assemblywoman, in attendance.

“I believe the mayor is overreaching with respect to bail,” Walker said.

Man indicted in deadly Manhattan stabbing of two men, including 60-year-old doctor

The mayor also made a slew of other promises and proposals, including free health care for the homeless, the implementation of his long promised dyslexia screening program in all schools, and city wide composting, which he hopes will help combat rat infestations.

The composting announcement was part of a broader package of ideas to improve New York City’s air and water quality, including forcing all 100,000 Uber and Lyft vehicles to go electric by 2030.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

sh bas
6d ago

crime, dealing with homeless, migrants, car thefts, graffitti, garbage....these are quality of life issues that kill city life..composting. bike lanes ...let's get the big things done first

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx nonprofit needs van repair to help feed families

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit is having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission has […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tony Hawk helps bring back Brooklyn Banks skate park

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City skate park closed for more than a decade is set to make a comeback.  The area beneath the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge, known as the Brooklyn Banks, was closed in 2010. During the closure, the land was used as an as a staging area for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Adams signs law to restrict plastic utensil use in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Say goodbye to napkins, forks, knives and spoons with those food orders.  Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday signed a bill prohibiting restaurants and food delivery platforms from providing utensils, extra eating containers, condiment packets and napkins for take-out and delivery orders. Customers can still get those items if they specifically ask […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Westchester County pays tribute to Tyre Nichols with prayer vigils

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Communities around the country continue to hold prayer vigils for Tyre Nichols and his family. Nichols will be laid to rest Wednesday in Memphis. Two prayer vigils were held in Westchester County on […]
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Support key to keeping NYC kids on right path: schools chancellor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Offering New York City kids better support systems is key to keeping them on the right path and away from the violent crime increasingly touching young lives, Department of Education Chancellor David Banks told PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday. “The answer, though, for this situation is not really about additional school […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Latest Manhattan casino proposal includes museum, Ferris wheel

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — One of the many proposed sites for a New York City casino would radically transform a riverfront stretch of Manhattan’s East Side, with plans for a sprawling complex that would also include acres of green space, a museum, and a Ferris wheel. The proposal — separate from an effort to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Bronx community center needs heat in multi-purpose room

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Bronx New York City Housing Authority development reached out to PIX11 News in an effort to bring the heat to their busy community center.  It’s supposed to be a safe haven for children, teens, and older New Yorkers, but Throggs Neck Houses Tenant President Monique Johnson, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NY waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of co-worker over $20 in tips

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A waiter at a New York restaurant was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a co-worker with a broken bottle during an argument over $20 worth of tips, prosecutors announced Wednesday. David Jimenez Salazar, 25, was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of fatally stabbing 37-year-old busser Elvin Padilla on July 16, […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Bronx event to support Jewish community after NJ Molotov attack

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leaders from New York and New Jersey’s Anti-Defamation League will team up Monday with New York Rep. Ritchie Torres to shine a light on the scourge of antisemitism, in the wake of a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue. Torres, a Democrat representing the Bronx in Congress, will address […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Antisemitism in US reaches highest levels in decades, ADL announces in NYC

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Results from an exhaustive survey released on Monday show antisemitism at near-record levels in the U.S. The new statistics were released a day after information surfaced about a suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey. That attack underscored how significant the problem of rising antisemitism […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Tensions in migrant move from Manhattan hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tense standoff occurred Sunday outside a Manhattan hotel, where migrants are being moved to a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The run-in at the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street near Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen began when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Migrants being allowed to stay outside Manhattan hotel — for now

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Migrants camped in front of the Watson Hotel will be allowed to stay at least until Tuesday morning while New York City works to address their concerns with moving to the new Red Hook shelter. The standoff started when some migrants, disappointed by the conditions they found at the Brooklyn […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

63K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy