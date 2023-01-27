Read full article on original website
Students get hands-on learning opportunity at STEAM Museum experience
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at an Altoona elementary school had an opportunity to get hands-on learning at a STEAM Museum experience Tuesday. St. Mary’s Elementary turned its Parish Hall into a learning experience focused on not only STEM topics, but also in creative arts. 12 different stations were...
Students gather for Catholic Schools Week
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop. Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it’s a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.
Part 1 of ‘Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series’ at the Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event was held Monday focusing on the resilience of the Chippewa Falls community. Part one of the “Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” took place at the Heyde Center. In recent years, the Chippewa Falls community has been struck with multiple tragedies, such as the 2018 hit-and-run crash, which killed three girl scouts and a mother and last year’s homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters.
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
MARY SUMMERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Mary Summers for the Sunshine Award. Mary is a teacher for the Eleva School District who educates and supports students with special needs in high school. She puts her students first in and out of school. Mary impacts not just the students’ lives, but the lives of the parents also. As one of those parents it can be emotionally draining but Mary always has a way to put a happy tear in the eye instead of tears from stress. With all that work she still finds time to help direct the school’s annual musical. It doesn’t stop there though; Mary also is a figure skating coach where she even has students from UWEC. Mary is the teacher who advocates for my daughter in so many ways. If it was not for Mary, I truly don’t know what I would have done. Mary is definitely there for the students, 100 percent. I know it would be a struggle to get my daughter to attend school if it was not for the support of Mary. She has been a big support for our family and many others.
DR. CHANELLE HOLIDAY
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Chanelle Holiday and her entire staff for their excellent chiropractic care and expertise, along with their outstanding customer service. It’s always a pleasure seeing them for my needs. Jan Rousey.
Study: Increased household flu spread during pandemic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spread of the flu virus increased during the pandemic. The study shows household spread of the flu more than doubled during the second flu season of the pandemic compared to seasons prior to 2020.
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows. To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.
MIKE & ADRIENNE CLEVELAND
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Mike and Adrienne Cleveland the Sunshine Award. Mike and Adrienne and their children have been doing volunteer work for over ten years in the Menomonie and Chippewa Valley areas. They currently donate their time at Klein Hall at least twice a month to spend time with the veterans there, playing bingo, bringing snacks, and genuinely enjoying their time with them. Their family also has fun doing holiday themed parties to celebrate with the veterans there. They enjoy volunteering their time to show the gentlemen at Klein Hall that they are truly appreciated. Mike and Adrienne show that a little kindness and time go a long way.
Stanley man gifted car as part of One Automotive Group’s ‘60 Days of Giving’
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - For over a decade, a Chippewa Valley car dealership has been giving vehicles away for the holidays. One Automotive Group gives out two free used cars every year to those in need. The winner of the second car given away this season is David Hall, who was nominated by his sister Tammie Printz.
MIRIAM STAFFORD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Miriam Stafford for the Sunshine Award. Miriam is an employee at a local McDonald’s where I often head in the morning for breakfast, and I only have time for the drive-thru. Miriam is amazing. She is friendly and always has a smile on her face. When there is not a line of cars, we sit and chitchat about things. She asks about my family and my job. It was through this chitchat that we discovered that she grew up with my mother in Eau Claire and they were neighbors. My mother passed away in 2016, so it is very nice to be able to connect with someone from her past. Overall, she is just a joy to see in the morning and one of the main reasons that I continue to visit that McDonald’s drive-thru, though I should be sticking to my diet.
Lake Altoona District raising money for sediment collector project
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -For years one group has been working to tackle a problem impacting an area lake: sand. “The Eau Claire River carries in tens of thousands of cubit yards of sand,” said Michele Skinner the chair of the Lake Altoona District Board. “A cubit yard is the size of a wash machine.”
CRYSTAL LOUDEN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thanks to Crystal Louden of Tripawd Pet Care for being a light in the ugly days. Winter can be a downer but she keeps tails wagging and paws moving, all with a smile to brighten any day. My dogs have never been excited to brave the tundra but she shows up and they stampede the door to get to her. She pours her heart into this, and the dogs of the valley (and their peeps) are so lucky. Please give Crystal the Sunshine Award.
JAMIE STRASBURG
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jamie Strasburg for the Sunshine Award. Jamie is a one-of-a-kind person that we are lucky to call our friend! Since we moved here, Jamie and her family have been so kind and welcoming! No matter how busy Jamie is or what she has on her plate, she is always thinking of others. Jamie has randomly sent little “pick me ups,” and things she knows that will help make my days better. I can never repay Jamie’s kindness and we are so blessed to have her family’s friendship.
JESSALYN CONNELL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jessalyn Connell always goes above and beyond for her staff. Jessalyn is very supportive of her staff, and their families. She is always eager to jump in and help out when needed. She always watches out for our safety when we are on the road seeing patients. She is the best and we all love her. Please give Jessalyn the Sunshine Award.
PEGGY ZOPF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Peggy Zopf for the Sunshine Award. She is a wonderful friend and neighbor, and she is there when you need her. She is like a mom to me. She is amazing. Jennifer Black.
TIM AND DAWN HERMANN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Tim and Dawn Hermann of Altoona for the Sunshine Award. They are the most incredible neighbors anyone could hope to have. They have been so helpful since they moved in several years ago. Recently, due to heart issues and major surgery, we were unable to clear our driveway during the big storm. Dawn and Tim did such a great job of clearing the ice and snow so we could get out for our medical appointments and we appreciate it so very much. Thank you to both of them.
KARI MOLDREM
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Kari Moldrem for the Sunshine Award. Kari has been a welcome sight with all the snow and wind the past few weeks. She took it upon herself to be sure our walks, paths, driveway, and mailbox were all cleared of snow. She is the kind of neighbor everyone wishes they had. Thank you, Kari.
