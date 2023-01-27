Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [ CBICC ] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention.

Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out.

“It’s not just where you work,” Bendapudi said. “It’s where you work, you live and you play.”

She said Central Pennsylvania businesses have so many resources to do that with help from the university’s 40,000 undergraduate students at University Park and 27,000 at its other campuses.

But the companies need to do their part and incentivize students to work.

“The best thing you could do for us, even if it’s a 2-week, 3-week, if that’s all you can do, [offer a] paid internship,” Bendapudi said.

She said the payment could be the biggest motivation, especially as the cost of living, food, and even studying continues to rise.

And the goal is to turn a short-time intern into a fulltime employee.

“College students, it doesn’t seem to matter if you’re in a college town like Lawrence, or you’re in Columbus, Ohio, they all think you need to leave to get a job,” Bendapudi said.

“They’re not going to come if they can feel they can have that balance in life,” Bendapudi said. “If we want them to stay, showing them what’s available right here is a good economic development play for you and for us. It’s a win-win.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Bendapudi said it’s the university’s job to engage more students in local jobs, while the other side of things falls on the businesses themselves.

“We also need to educate our businesses on what it takes to have an intern, a paid internship and get students to come and do that,” Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Greg Scott said. “That was a big takeaway from me today, that [Bendapudi] is really interested in bringing students into the community and make this a sticky place where they want to stay.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.