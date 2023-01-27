ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State president gives advice to Centre County businesses

By Jack McCune
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZaLe_0kSjhSVP00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, joined the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County [ CBICC ] on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a discussion with business owners and local leaders on economic development and employee retention.

Bendapudi had many messages to Centre County businesses, but one, in particular, stood out.

“It’s not just where you work,” Bendapudi said. “It’s where you work, you live and you play.”

Protect and Serve: Altoona police look to hire officers

She said Central Pennsylvania businesses have so many resources to do that with help from the university’s 40,000 undergraduate students at University Park and 27,000 at its other campuses.

But the companies need to do their part and incentivize students to work.

“The best thing you could do for us, even if it’s a 2-week, 3-week, if that’s all you can do, [offer a] paid internship,” Bendapudi said.

She said the payment could be the biggest motivation, especially as the cost of living, food, and even studying continues to rise.

And the goal is to turn a short-time intern into a fulltime employee.

“College students, it doesn’t seem to matter if you’re in a college town like Lawrence, or you’re in Columbus, Ohio, they all think you need to leave to get a job,” Bendapudi said.

“They’re not going to come if they can feel they can have that balance in life,” Bendapudi said. “If we want them to stay, showing them what’s available right here is a good economic development play for you and for us. It’s a win-win.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Bendapudi said it’s the university’s job to engage more students in local jobs, while the other side of things falls on the businesses themselves.

“We also need to educate our businesses on what it takes to have an intern, a paid internship and get students to come and do that,” Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Greg Scott said. “That was a big takeaway from me today, that [Bendapudi] is really interested in bringing students into the community and make this a sticky place where they want to stay.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11

Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Speaker Mark Rozzi stops in State College for listening tour

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi made his way to Centre County on Wednesday, taking time to listen to the concerns of community members. The event, held at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub in downtown State College, was part of Rozzi’s statewide listening tour, hoping to use the […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County

If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sheetz pulls ‘smile policy’ from handbook after employee feedback

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz came under fire recently for a ‘smile policy’ and has since decided to do away with it after getting feedback from their employees. The policy in the handbook related to the dental hygiene of their employees, saying applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Zoning changes will allow for an even bigger Toftrees expansion

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved. An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors. The […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Mark Higgins, Amber Concepcion announce run for Centre County Commissioner

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Recently appointed county Commissioner, Amber Concepcion announce she’ll be running for reelection, alongside Mark Higgins. Concepcion was sworn in just under two weeks ago on Jan. 17. She became the new Commissioner after Michael Pipe’s left to join Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration. Higgins has served as Commissioner since January 2016. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College ball field damaged, police looking for answers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s input after a State College ball field was damaged. Sometime between Saturday, Jan. 28, and Monday, Jan. 30, someone trespassed and drove a vehicle through the ball field along Balmoral Drive, State College police wrote in a news release. The ball field sustained “substantial turf […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Punxsutawney Phil honored as final Meteorologist Hall of Fame member

Watch Punxsutawney Phil’s annual prediction live on February 2, at 7 a.m. here. PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The town of Punxsutawney honored its last and furriest member of the Meteorologist Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony. The event was held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center downtown. There, members of […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

The Kid LAROI bringing his upcoming tour to State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Grammy-nominated rapper is looking to make a stop later this year at State College as part of his upcoming tour. The Kid LAROI will be coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on March 27 as part of his Bleed For You tour. This is the 18-year-old artist’s first stop at […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

CCCRA seeking new members to join Friends of the Trails

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority is seeking new members to join their Friends of the Trails club, which assists with maintenance costs. This club was created seven years ago to help benefit the 53 miles of trails. That means that take care of tasks like upkeeping and beautification of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy Beta Sorority holding fundraiser for local food banks

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Punxsutawney Beta Sorority is holding a fundraiser featuring homemade goodies. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 1, at the Jefferson Street Social Hall across from the Punxsutawney Area Community Center. There is soup, sandwiches, hot dogs, beverages, and a big favorite: baked goods! “To […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Fire breaks out at Centre County business

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through Advanced Powder Products (APP) in Rush Township early Wednesday morning while people were inside. First responders were called to the business, which is located at the 300 block of Enterprise Drive, around 2 a.m. on Feb. 1. Assistant Philipsburg Fire Chief David Greenwald said they are […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

CATA service looking to combat staffing shortages

CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Centre Area Transportation Authority, or CATA, is still dealing with staffing shortages that have existed since before the pandemic. CATA representatives say that the shortage was primarily caused by a lot of their employees reaching retirement, but that the pandemic didn’t help. To combat this shortage of workers, CATA […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy