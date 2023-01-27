ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Beyoncé to bring her 'Renaissance' World Tour to Tampa in August

TAMPA, Fla. - Move out the way, Beyoncé is coming to Tampa as part of her world tour. The list of stops for the tour – dubbed the Renaissance World Tour – was released Wednesday morning. The famous singer will have a show at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Bryan Adams returns to the road with a stop at Amalie Arena

Tampa, Fla - Musician and songwriter Bryan Adams has announced that his 2023 "So Happy it Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will make a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa this summer. The announcement came on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Adams...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

New HQ for Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its headquarters to feed even more people in the coming years. The nonprofit broke ground Tuesday on its new 217,000 square foot property on Causeway Blvd in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

14 arrested in connection to illegal street racing over Gasparilla weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department announced the arrests of at least 14 people over Gasparilla weekend in connection with a series of illegal street races and reckless driving maneuvers during which participants blocked major intersections at times. Officers described their operations as an attempt to dismantle a planned...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery

TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer

TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Plein Aire Cottage artists helps preserve Old Florida cottages

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Some say Kooky Coconut on Indian Rocks Beach makes the best Cuban sandwich on the Pinellas County side of Tampa Bay. "Everything is made in house," says Joanne Inguaggiato, who has owned the small sandwich shop for 17 years. "We roast our own pork, and we get our bread from Ybor City."
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Moffitt Cancer Center sees increase in virtual visits during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. - The American Cancer Society recently released its annual statistics report, which showed that overall cancer mortality has dropped by 33% since 1991. The report points to more screenings, advances in treatment, and behavioral changes as contributing factors to the overall decline. During the pandemic, providers had to...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Mother found dead in New Tampa

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a New Tampa neighborhood. That wasn't the only discovery. Her toddler was found asleep in her car nearby.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas man in need of second heart transplant

J.P. Dunn was born in 1997 with a heart that didn’t work, but with a stubborn will to live. He barely survived the surgery and now he needs another one. "At that time they told us he was the most difficult heart transplant they had done at All Children’s."
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy