Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
fox13news.com
Beyoncé to bring her 'Renaissance' World Tour to Tampa in August
TAMPA, Fla. - Move out the way, Beyoncé is coming to Tampa as part of her world tour. The list of stops for the tour – dubbed the Renaissance World Tour – was released Wednesday morning. The famous singer will have a show at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 16.
fox13news.com
‘Prepared to negotiate’: Hillsborough unfazed after St. Pete chooses Rays redevelopment plans for Tropicana
TAMPA, Fla. - Negotiators trying to bring a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays to Hillsborough County say they are unfazed by Monday's announcement that St. Petersburg chose the team's proposed plan for redeveloping the Tropicana Field location. "Their attendance would be much higher, and the revenue generated would be...
fox13news.com
Bryan Adams returns to the road with a stop at Amalie Arena
Tampa, Fla - Musician and songwriter Bryan Adams has announced that his 2023 "So Happy it Hurts Tour" with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will make a stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa this summer. The announcement came on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Adams...
fox13news.com
Feeding Tampa Bay announces new expanded headquarters and plans toward hunger-free region
TAMPA, Fla. - Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its headquarters to feed even more people in the coming years. The non-profit broke ground Tuesday on its new 217,000 square foot property on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa, which CEO Thomas Mantz says will help in their mission to end hunger across the Bay Area.
fox13news.com
New HQ for Feeding Tampa Bay
Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its headquarters to feed even more people in the coming years. The nonprofit broke ground Tuesday on its new 217,000 square foot property on Causeway Blvd in Tampa.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
fox13news.com
14 arrested in connection to illegal street racing over Gasparilla weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department announced the arrests of at least 14 people over Gasparilla weekend in connection with a series of illegal street races and reckless driving maneuvers during which participants blocked major intersections at times. Officers described their operations as an attempt to dismantle a planned...
fox13news.com
Tampa outbid at auction, no longer owns historic Black cemetery
TAMPA, Fla. - Memorial Park Cemetery, which was established in 1919, has continued to be maintained by the city since its owner died in 2019. But, the historic Black cemetery is now under new ownership, which worries some neighbors, who hope the rich history can be saved. The headstones at...
fox13news.com
Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer
TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
fox13news.com
Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete. Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.
fox13news.com
Tampa mayor urges lung cancer screenings
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor hopes to raise awareness of the importance of lung cancer screenings with the American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative (ALCSI). Mayor Castor's office said the national average of high-risk resident screening is 5.8%, but only 3.4% of high-risk residents in Tampa are being screened.
fox13news.com
Plein Aire Cottage artists helps preserve Old Florida cottages
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. - Some say Kooky Coconut on Indian Rocks Beach makes the best Cuban sandwich on the Pinellas County side of Tampa Bay. "Everything is made in house," says Joanne Inguaggiato, who has owned the small sandwich shop for 17 years. "We roast our own pork, and we get our bread from Ybor City."
fox13news.com
Local organizations turns festivities into fundraising scholarships, feeding the homeless
TAMPA, Fla. - When Rose Demille parties with her friends, it's about more than just having fun. It's a way to give back to her community and native country. "We like meeting new people, different people in the community," Demille said. Their parties serve a purpose as they raise funds...
fox13news.com
Restored life-size Cinderella figurine finds new life at Ulele in Tampa Heights
TAMPA, Fla. - While much of Tampa’s Riverwalk shows off the gleaming, new construction of modern buildings, in contrast, Cinderella in a horse-drawn pumpkin carriage, may seem out of place. The life-size figurine is along the north end of the Riverwalk outside Ulele, a restaurant owned by Richard Gonzmart.
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg mayor to announce Trop redeveloper choice
After years of uncertainty, Mayor Ken Welch will decide who gets to redevelop the Tropicana Field area. But one big question remains: Will the Rays stay in St. Pete?
fox13news.com
Lakeland man sets goal of creating violence prevention program following mass shooting in his hometown
LAKELAND, Fla. - Gregory Smith grew up on North Iowa Avenue in Lakeland. Monday afternoon, a barrage of bullets rang out on that street in broad daylight as children walked home from the school bus. "I used to walk up and down those same streets, even get off the bus...
fox13news.com
Moffitt Cancer Center sees increase in virtual visits during pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - The American Cancer Society recently released its annual statistics report, which showed that overall cancer mortality has dropped by 33% since 1991. The report points to more screenings, advances in treatment, and behavioral changes as contributing factors to the overall decline. During the pandemic, providers had to...
fox13news.com
Hundreds of classified documents found in Tampa home of retired Air Force officer
TAMPA, Fla. - As several investigations are underway over classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, a retired Air Force Intel boss was caught with hundreds at his home. This investigation dates back to January 24, 2017...
fox13news.com
Mother found dead in New Tampa
Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a New Tampa neighborhood. That wasn't the only discovery. Her toddler was found asleep in her car nearby.
fox13news.com
Pinellas man in need of second heart transplant
J.P. Dunn was born in 1997 with a heart that didn’t work, but with a stubborn will to live. He barely survived the surgery and now he needs another one. "At that time they told us he was the most difficult heart transplant they had done at All Children’s."
