TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO