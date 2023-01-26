ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be

Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Sends Cryptic Message About His Future On Sunday

The biggest trade of the offseason could happen as early as next week. Sean Payton said on Fox that he expects to know whether or not he will leave his post as the network's studio analyst to rejoin the NFL sidelines. "I think in the next week, we're going to know," he said.  The former New ...
Yardbarker

Is Sean Payton courting another bad look for Broncos' ownership?

Sean Payton adamantly denied a Washington Post report that he's out of the running for the Broncos' head-coaching job because he had an issue with Denver's ownership group. "Zero truth to this," the former Saints coach tweeted. But the report is seemingly another bad look for the reputation of the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have 'Moved Their Attention' Away From 1 Candidate

The Denver Broncos have reportedly moved their attention away from head coaching candidate DeMeco Ryans, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The Broncos reportedly want to move quickly and are not willing to wait for Ryans to complete his NFC Championship duties with the San Francisco 49ers. ...
DENVER, CO

