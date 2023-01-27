ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'

HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
HOUSTON, TX
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
18-wheeler crash cleared on Katy Freeway near Highway 6

HOUSTON — UPDATE: According to Houston Transtar, the scene was cleared at 7:18 a.m. An 18-wheeler crash involving multiple vehicles is slowing outbound traffic on the Katy Freeway near Highway 6. According to the Houston Transtar, it happened at 6:54 a.m. and is affecting multiple lanes. KHOU 11 traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston police seeing spike in car break-ins at apartment parking garages

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said it's seeing a recent spike in thieves targeting a large number of cars in apartment parking garages. Sgt. Tracy Hicks with HPD's Auto Theft Crimes Task Force said Wednesday that in the past week and a half, there have been at least four incidents where apartments have been hit with car break-ins inside their parking garage.
HOUSTON, TX
Man mauled to death by dogs in NW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was killed by his neighbor's dogs Wednesday in the Acres Homes area, according to Houston police. Authorities said it happened at a home along Sheraton Oaks Drive, which is near the intersection of Antonie Drive and West Little York Road. Police said it happened just...
HOUSTON, TX
