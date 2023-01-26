ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
modernfarmer.com

Could New York Become the Mushroom State?

On the banks of the Hudson River in Troy, NY, there’s an unassuming forest-green building, tucked between a used-car lot and towing business. This refurbished auto-body shop fits right into the neighborhood of commercial buildings. There are no open fields or garden beds thick with produce. But step inside and everything changes. You’ve found Collar City Mushrooms.
TROY, NY
Lite 98.7

Painting Found in Upstate New York Barn Could Sell for $3 Million

A painting found in an Upstate New York barn turned out to be a rare work of art and could sell for $3 million at auction next week. According to a News.am report, the painting had been sitting in a Kinderhook, New York barn, covered in bird droppings. Art collector Albert Roberts recognized how valuable the painting was and purchased it for $600. He's now planning to sell it at a Sotherby's auction and the painting is estimated to sell for approximately $3 million.
KINDERHOOK, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Witt Construction to Create Conservation Subdivision in Town of Saratoga, a ‘Long-imagined Community’ of 31 Homes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Eight years after John Witt, president of Saratoga Springs-based Witt Construction, proposed a 111-acre conservation subdivision in the Town of Saratoga, the town’s Planning Board has granted preliminary approval of his long-imagined, 31-home community. The property comprises 103 acres that Witt purchased from Saratoga Springs’...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Essex County communities see $1B spike in property values

New and existing home values increased 12% in 2022 in Essex and Hamilton counties. Perhaps illustrative of the parkwide housing costs, property values in Essex County — the eastern heart of the Adirondacks — total nearly $1 billion more today than a year ago. And while the number in itself has little practical bearing, it reinforces an emerging storyline of an Adirondack Park that is becoming more of an exclusive retreat for the wealthy, but also friendlier to an invigorated population able to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle while earning income sitting at their home computer.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals

One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings

As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
albanymagic.com

Popular Capital Region Burrito Restaurant Closing

Say it isn’t so! One of the areas most beloved hot spots for overstuffed giant burritos will be closing after Sunday. The Times Union reports that Bomber’s Burrito Bar in Schenectady will be shutting down operations. In a letter to employees, owner Jimmy Vann says operating costs are...
SCHENECTADY, NY

