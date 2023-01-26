Read full article on original website
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
'Virgin River' Was the Sixth Most-Streamed Original Show of 2022 (& We're Definitely Not Surprised)
Netflix's 'Virgin River' broke the top ten list for the most viewed original shows of 2022, according to Nielsen's streaming chart.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach
If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Kelly Clarkson Debuted an Edgy New Look and Fans are Going Wild
Kelly Clarkson gave herself a makeover for a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and fans can't stop talking about it. The Voice coach, inspired by rock's grunge era of the '90s, rocked an ensemble that looked like it might have walked right out of a Nirvana video. During...
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?
Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Tom Hanks defends casting his son in new movie 'A Man Called Otto': 'This is a family business'
Tom Hanks' new movie "A Man Called Otto" not only stars the actor as Otto Anderson, but also his son Truman as a young Otto. The actor defended his decision to cast his son in the movie he's also producing.
Mayim Bialik Expected To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting For A Time, But What Does That Mean For The Show?
It looks like Jeopardy! viewers have gotten used to having two regular hosts of the game show, but a recent statement from the showrunner has some fans wondering if they’re about to see less of Ken Jennings and more of Mayim Bialik. ‘Jeopardy!’ Showrunner Says Bialik Will ‘Take Over’...
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Jeopardy! fans are all saying new champ Troy Meyer looks like A-list actor after contestant’s ‘unstoppable’ 2nd win
JEOPARDY! contestant Troy Meyer won his second game on Friday amassing a cool combined total of $62.6K. Fans admitted in various online forums that the exciting newcomer looks "unstoppable" so far and also a bit like actor Bill Hader. The returning champ faced Mark Fabros, a strategy consultant from New...
