California State

msn.com

The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now

Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
msn.com

Blake Shelton Once Hinted At Who He Thought Was The Voice's Worst Coach

If you've ever seen "The Voice," you'll probably already know that Blake Shelton doesn't hold back. The country music star can be somewhat blunt at times when it comes to giving his opinion -- particularly when it comes to his co-coaches on the show. Time and time again, the "God's...
INSIDE News

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
SoapAsk

Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
msn.com

Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie

Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.

