ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Friend of Lafayette woman allegedly killed by ex-husband: Never ignore relationship red flags

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LY29v_0kSjgIFG00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A friend of Kouminique Marie Savoy, Lafayette’s recent murder victim, is remembering her life and issuing a warning.

Authorities found Savoy’s body Monday in the neighborhood of Prairie Lane. A preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office, suggests Savoy was stabbed to death.

UPDATE: Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office identify victim, make arrest in Prairie Lane homicide

Police have arrested William Roger Broussard, 35, the victim’s ex-husband, in connection with the death.

Kim McCoy is a friend of the victim and godmother to her children.

“My sister called, and they were crying and screaming in the back and so I was just like no way you know I just spoke with her,” she said.

McCoy said she shared 16 years of friendship with Savoy, and there have been a lot of sleepless nights since her death.

“Nikki was sweet and loving, caring, smart and an educated person that didn’t have a bad bone in her body,” McCoy said.

She says Savoy leaves behind two boys, ages 3 and 1.

“She loved to travel and she definitely wanted to see the world with her boys and that’s what she was recently talking about for the future,” McCoy said. “When I think about all that. It just hurts me and it breaks me down.”

McCoy says she witnessed the suspect “act out a few times. I mean more than twice, just a violent and negative person.”

Broussard has a long criminal history, with convictions including attempted second degree murder and sexual and simple battery.

He was indicted for negligent homicide, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years’ time served. He was also charged with multiple counts of possession of drugs and distribution.

His new charges of second-degree murder, domestic abuse, child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property and interfering with emergency communication could land him behind bars for a long time.

As a result, McCoy said, “if you see red flags in any person you are dating from the beginning then re-evaluate the relationship.

“I love my friend and I am going to miss my friend.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 11

Kenneth Harris
5d ago

If the court system would do their job with stiffer sentencing, poor lady would still be alive. Condolences for family and friends

Reply
6
malanika flugence
5d ago

Honey, his pass record before her was not only a red flag but a red king size sheet saying DO NOT APPROACH!!!! Condolences to her family and friends. I know we could pass judgment all day as to why she'd even give this type of man the time of day, but only God knows. This is always so sad (almost predictable knowing his record) but sad nonetheless. 💔💔💔

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evangelinetoday.com

Sharp is arrested for monetary instrument abuse, theft

On December 26, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a theft. During the. investigations, it was learned that the victim allowed his girlfriend to use his debit card. Prior to giving his girlfriend. permission to use the card, it is believed that the...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

A dozen squirrel monkeys are missing from Zoosiana

BROUSSARD, La. - Broussard police are investigating a weekend burglary at Zoosiana. According to Matt Oldenburg, Director of Zoosiana, he and his family have been in business for more than two decades. He describes the burglary as heart-breaking. "It's a very sad situation," Oldenburg said. "The incident did occur around...
BROUSSARD, LA
Eunice News

Sheriff: Man flagged down then shot

A man driving a car on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area, who was flagged down by someone in a gray Nissan Sentra, stopped and was shot on Jan. 28, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. When the victim stopped the vehicle, three male subjects exited the Nissan. One of the Nissan’s passengers, later identified as Curtis Fields Jr., had a firearm with an…
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
CBS 42

Coroner identifies 13-year-old boy found shot to death in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies initially responded to a call about shots […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

SIMMESPORT, La. (KALB) - A fifth suspect, Kendrick Washington, 35, has been arrested in connection to an incident that took place in Simmesport on Dec. 8, 2022. According to the Simmesport Police Department, an anonymous tip was received regarding Washington’s location and officers were able to apprehend Washington without incident around 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Washington faces multiple charges, including first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated assault with a firearm.
SIMMESPORT, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy