Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jalen Hurts, Eagles to Discuss 'Monster' Contract Extension in NFL Offseason
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts could be set for a massive contract extension this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. Hurts is eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, and the two sides will "see if they can work out what would no doubt be a big-time, monster extension," as Rapoport reported.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract
The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Greg Penner Meeting Caught Broncos HC Candidates Off-Guard
Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner may have made a miscalculation when he met with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh for a second time. According to Mike Sando of The Athletic, Penner's trip to Ann Arbor surprised other candidates for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy:. "Word of Penner's recent trip...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Delivers Season-Defining Performance in Defeat of Joe Burrow, Bengals
In just five seasons as a starter, Patrick Mahomes has already done just about everything a quarterback can do. He has thrown for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. And he has played in two Super Bowls, winning one.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Won't Beg QB to Return for 2023 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers are still awaiting the decision from Aaron Rodgers while he continues to ponder his future, but the team reportedly won't be making a push to get him to return. According to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Packers don't plan on begging Rodgers to...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Harbaugh Met with Broncos Owner Greg Penner, No Contract Materialized
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh met with Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner last week to discuss the team's vacant head coaching position, but a deal never materialized, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Although Harbaugh two weeks ago announced he was staying at Michigan, Penner did his due diligence and...
Bleacher Report
Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency
While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency
The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.
Bleacher Report
QB Hendon Hooker Says He's Best Player in 2023 Draft amid Recovery from Knee Injury
Tennessee star Hendon Hooker doesn't believe the torn ACL he suffered in November should significantly impact his stock ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. Hooker told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero "he's still the best player in the draft." The 25-year-old threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M
As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.
Bleacher Report
Fans Hype Patrick Mahomes for Beating Burrow's Bengals, Leading Chiefs to Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after beating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!. Even with a high ankle sprain, Mahomes put together a gutsy performance...
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers' Brock Purdy May Need Surgery After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Torn UCL
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reportedly may need surgery after suffering a torn UCL during Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "the initial hope is he can undergo a repair—not reconstruction (aka Tommy John)—and will be ready for training camp." ESPN's...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl Odds 2023: Early Payout Breakdown and Over/Under Breakdown
Boy oh boy. Following a wild Championship Sunday, the Super Bowl is set. Despite a Patrick Mahomes shoddy ankle and Travis Kelce back spasms, the Kansas City Chiefs clawed past the Cincinnati Bengals to secure the AFC Championship on a game-winning field goal. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, punched their ticket to Arizona's State Farm Stadium by beating an injury-laden San Francisco 49ers 31-7.
Bleacher Report
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes for Flopping on Joseph Ossai Play in Chiefs Win
The biggest moment from the Kansas City Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was a flag, after the Bengals' Joseph Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds following a scramble late in the fourth quarter. Ossai was handed a 15-yard penalty for a late hit, turning what would have...
Bleacher Report
Colin Kaepernick's Game-Worn 49ers Jersey from 2013 NFL Playoffs to Be Auctioned
An autographed game-worn Colin Kaepernick jersey from the 2013 NFC divisional round is up for auction. Heritage Auctions listed the item with a starting bid of $10,000. Per TMZ Sports, some at the auction house believe the final price could hit $40,000. That game was arguably the defining performance of...
Bleacher Report
49ers' DeMeco Ryans Reportedly Drops Out of Broncos HC Mix amid Texans Rumors
The next head coach of the Denver Broncos reportedly will not be DeMeco Ryans. According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator told the AFC West team he is not interested in the vacancy. This comes after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Posts Video Thanking Fans, Trainers, Doctors After Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday posted a video thanking fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it...
Comments / 0