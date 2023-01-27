The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.

