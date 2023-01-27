ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC on League's Richest Coordinator Contract

The Miami Dolphins have their defensive coordinator. The team reportedly agreed to a deal with Vic Fangio that will make him the "NFL's highest-paid coordinator," per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Mike Klis of 9News reported that nothing is finalized between Fangio and the Dolphins, however:. Fangio, 64, brings...
Bleacher Report

Impending Free Agents That NFL Playoff Teams Must Retain in 2023 Free Agency

While teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers may make it look easy, getting back to the NFL postseason is not. Keeping a championship-caliber roster together is actually quite difficult because of free agency and the salary cap. Of the 14 teams that...
Bleacher Report

NFL Announces Franchise, Transition Tag Salaries Ahead of 2023 Free Agency

The NFL finalized its figures for the franchise and transition tags heading into the offseason, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. Of particular note, the non-exclusive franchise tender for the quarterback position is slightly more than $32.4 million. That's how much it could cost for the Baltimore Ravens to utilize the tag for Lamar Jackson if they're unable to agree to a long-term extension.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: 2023 Salary Cap to Be Record-High $224.8M

As the NFL continues to rake in money at an astronomical rate, the salary cap is going to hit a record high in 2023. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the league has informed all 32 teams that the cap for next season will increase by more than $16 million from 2022 up to $224.8 million.
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl Odds 2023: Early Payout Breakdown and Over/Under Breakdown

Boy oh boy. Following a wild Championship Sunday, the Super Bowl is set. Despite a Patrick Mahomes shoddy ankle and Travis Kelce back spasms, the Kansas City Chiefs clawed past the Cincinnati Bengals to secure the AFC Championship on a game-winning field goal. The Philadelphia Eagles, meanwhile, punched their ticket to Arizona's State Farm Stadium by beating an injury-laden San Francisco 49ers 31-7.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bills' Damar Hamlin Posts Video Thanking Fans, Trainers, Doctors After Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Saturday posted a video thanking fans, trainers and doctors for their support and life-saving actions after he went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "While I'm so thankful to everybody, I know that it...

