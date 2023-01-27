Read full article on original website
Tenants come home to construction at Vineville Christian Towers weeks after pipes burst
MACON, Ga. — Tenants at Vineville Christian Towers are back at the complex, but the moving process hasn't been easy. In December, we reported that some pipes had burst on the 10th floor due to an arctic blast. More than 50 tenants were moved to hotels in Macon. That is where they stayed for 36 days.
wgxa.tv
Flint Energies increasing rates for some customers starting in April
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Middle Georgia power provider is raising their rates. Flint Energies announced their rates will change on April 1, 2023. In a media release, the energy provider says the residential base charge will move from $32 per month to $34 per month. That increase will equal $24 annually.
Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes
REYNOLDS, Ga. — CORRECTION: The rate increase for EV charging stations affects Flint commercial members, not electric-vehicle owners. Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April. According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32...
MTA to vote on bus fare increase for first time in 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority tonight is scheduled to vote on a 40% fare increase, its first in 15 years. Spokeswoman Jami Gaudet says the authority board plans to vote on the rate hike at its 5:30 meeting. If approved, the basic one-way fare would increase from...
Fort Valley moves ahead with cleanup of rundown home to help revitalize blighted area
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In just a few days, a rundown home in Fort Valley has seen a lot of progress. It wasn't that long ago that Fort Valley police announced on Facebook that the blighted home on Montrose Street would soon be going through cleanup, then leaving neighbors like Alvarez Mitchell with concerns.
Rosa Parks' niece comes to Macon for meet-and-greet at City Hall
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County honored a civil rights hero Wednesday at City Hall. The event was held in the Commission Chambers where Mayor Lester Miller declared the February 1 as Rosa Parks Square Day in Macon-Bibb. He also awarded Rosa Parks niece, Susan McCauley, with a key to...
Ways to Save and make the most of sales on food
MACON, Ga. — People are looking to save as much money as they can, but it seems almost impossible when food prices are constantly going up. However, many grocery stores will have deals that can put some money back in your pocket. When grocery stores have big savings, you...
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
'This is working great': Perry ordinance approves golf carts on roads
PERRY, Ga. — In Perry, you can leave the greenway behind. A new ordinance means you can drive a golf cart on the road. If you've driven around Perry and have seen folks driving golf carts on the road. You might have asked yourself, "Is that legal?" Well, it wasn't before, but now it is.
People that you should know for Black History Month 2023
Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
Gov. Kemp: Sustainable building materials company to invest $59 million in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian P. Kemp announced on Friday a manufacturing company is building their new headquarters in Thomaston. A press release says the company Green Georgia LLC, a sustainable building materials manufacturing company, will create over 170 jobs at the company’s new headquarters and invest $59 million in the facility.
P&Z: Changes coming to downtown Macon historic churches; ‘Crisco House’ hotel project shelved
MACON, Ga. — The First Presbyterian Church may proceed with building an outdoor worship space after the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission gave its blessing to updated plans Monday. Those plans include the demolitions of the nearly century-old Sunday School building and the former office of trailblazing female architect Ellamae Ellis League.
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. They plan to use the funds to assist with litter...
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
Cliffview Drive house demolition makes way for new south Macon park
MACON, Ga. — Crews demolished a house and nearby structures on Cliffview Drive in south Macon Thursday to help make way for a new park. Cliffview Lake Park will be located off Houston Road. It's the first step in a south Bibb beautification project. Mayor Lester Miller and Parks...
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April
MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
Macon Water Authority announces blueprints to fix flooding in parts of south Bibb
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is taking a step forward in fixing flooding problems in south Bibb County. They presented possible solutions to homeowners in and around Nowell Estates at a meeting Thursday evening. The catch: they'll have to acquire 11 easements and two properties to make it all work. The water authority says it's much needed, and many homeowners agree.
