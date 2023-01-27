ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Flint Energies plans April 1 rate changes

REYNOLDS, Ga. — CORRECTION: The rate increase for EV charging stations affects Flint commercial members, not electric-vehicle owners. Flint Energies has announced that their rates will change starting this April. According to a release from the company, on April 1, Flint Energies’ residential base charge will move from $32...
MTA to vote on bus fare increase for first time in 15 years

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority tonight is scheduled to vote on a 40% fare increase, its first in 15 years. Spokeswoman Jami Gaudet says the authority board plans to vote on the rate hike at its 5:30 meeting. If approved, the basic one-way fare would increase from...
Ways to Save and make the most of sales on food

MACON, Ga. — People are looking to save as much money as they can, but it seems almost impossible when food prices are constantly going up. However, many grocery stores will have deals that can put some money back in your pocket. When grocery stores have big savings, you...
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
People that you should know for Black History Month 2023

Alumna Pearlie Toliver was among Mercer University’s first Black female students. 60 years ago, Toliver served on an ad hoc committee to plan the University’s celebration of 50 years of integration. She now sits on a committee to select a physical representation of the progress and ongoing mission of integration.
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
Vacant Macon hotel may be auctioned in April

MACON, Ga. — A downtown Macon hotel that's been closed for more than a decade could be sold or go on the auction block soon. A federal judge this month approved a bankruptcy plan for the owners of the former Ramada hotel on First Street. Sangha Hospitality said they'll...
Macon Water Authority announces blueprints to fix flooding in parts of south Bibb

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority is taking a step forward in fixing flooding problems in south Bibb County. They presented possible solutions to homeowners in and around Nowell Estates at a meeting Thursday evening. The catch: they'll have to acquire 11 easements and two properties to make it all work. The water authority says it's much needed, and many homeowners agree.
