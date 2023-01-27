ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nets vs. Celtics picks, best bets & player props

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) have proven to be no match for the Boston Celtics (36-15) in two games this season...
Robert Williams cleared to play for Celtics vs. Nets after one-game injury absence

BOSTON -- Robert Williams will be back in the lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday night for their matchup against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Williams missed Boston’s win over the Lakers on Saturday night after being ruled a late scratch with a sprained ankle. He also sat out the front end of a back-to-back last week due to knee injury management. His return to the starting five will give Boston a big frontcourt to match up get a smaller Nets squad.
Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Celtics vs. Nets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics are midway through their stretch in the schedule where they face marquee opponents, coming off games against the Heat, Knicks and Lakers last week. They now take on the Nets, who are still without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn will also be without Ben Simmons and T.J Warren for Wednesday’s game as the Nets will be shorthanded. The Celtics have a two-game lead over the second-place Bucks, but they’re looking to stack wins after a recent three-game losing streak. Boston’s coming off a controversial win over the Lakers last time out.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game: How to watch NHL hockey Wednesday for free

The Boston Bruins, who are on a three-game losing streak, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play as well as NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ subscriptions start at $9.99 a month.
Ex-Patriots star says they’ll return to playoffs because of 2 words: ‘Billy O’Brien’

With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
