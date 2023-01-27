The Celtics are midway through their stretch in the schedule where they face marquee opponents, coming off games against the Heat, Knicks and Lakers last week. They now take on the Nets, who are still without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn will also be without Ben Simmons and T.J Warren for Wednesday’s game as the Nets will be shorthanded. The Celtics have a two-game lead over the second-place Bucks, but they’re looking to stack wins after a recent three-game losing streak. Boston’s coming off a controversial win over the Lakers last time out.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO