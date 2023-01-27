Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Boston Museum Announces 'Pay-What-You-Wish' Admission To Lunar New Year CelebrationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Celtics’ Wyc Grousbeck to Brad Stevens on trade deadline: ‘It’s about this year’
The Celtics haven’t had any issues with a hangover following their run to the NBA Finals last season. Boston is right at the top of the East and has been one of the best teams in the league. There are still some areas the C’s are looking to smooth out, but nobody’s doubting their status as bonafide title contenders.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart says (expletive) to Joe Mazzulla not caring about All-Star coach
BOSTON — As expected, Joe Mazzulla didn’t have many thoughts now that he’s officially an All-Star coach who will lead Team Giannis next month. Mazzulla earned that honor late Monday as the Celtics have the best record in the East through games played Feb. 5, meaning he got the nod a week early.
Nets vs. Celtics picks, best bets & player props
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) have proven to be no match for the Boston Celtics (36-15) in two games this season...
Nine-year NBA veteran acquired by Maine Celtics for rest of G-League season
The Maine Celtics have put together a solid season of their own in the G-League this season, and they have added a longtime NBA veteran on their roster. The C’s announced Tuesday that they acquired nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell through the Available Player Pool. Snell last played in...
Robert Williams cleared to play for Celtics vs. Nets after one-game injury absence
BOSTON -- Robert Williams will be back in the lineup for the Celtics on Wednesday night for their matchup against Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Williams missed Boston’s win over the Lakers on Saturday night after being ruled a late scratch with a sprained ankle. He also sat out the front end of a back-to-back last week due to knee injury management. His return to the starting five will give Boston a big frontcourt to match up get a smaller Nets squad.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
LeBron James takes shot at Celtics, refs after Lakers win over Knicks
LeBron James returned to action for the Lakers on Tuesday night with an overtime win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden but appeared to still have his mind on a dramatic loss to the Celtics from Saturday night. A missed foul call on LeBron James at the end of...
DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus for NBA, college hoops Wednesday
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is still more than a week away, but new players can check out the latest DraftKings promo...
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari shares rehab journey, seen jumping and running in video
Danilo Gallinari has been around the Celtics plenty recently as he looks to get acclimated with his new team despite the ACL tear he suffered in the offseason. Gallinari’s been on the Celtics sideline — often wearing a suit — and has traveled with the team during recent road trips.
Celtics vs. Nets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics are midway through their stretch in the schedule where they face marquee opponents, coming off games against the Heat, Knicks and Lakers last week. They now take on the Nets, who are still without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn will also be without Ben Simmons and T.J Warren for Wednesday’s game as the Nets will be shorthanded. The Celtics have a two-game lead over the second-place Bucks, but they’re looking to stack wins after a recent three-game losing streak. Boston’s coming off a controversial win over the Lakers last time out.
Bruins vs. Maple Leafs game: How to watch NHL hockey Wednesday for free
The Boston Bruins, who are on a three-game losing streak, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play as well as NESN. Viewers looking to stream the game can do so with an ESPN+ subscription or fuboTV subscription. FuboTV offers a free trial and ESPN+ subscriptions start at $9.99 a month.
Ex-Patriots star says they’ll return to playoffs because of 2 words: ‘Billy O’Brien’
With legalized gambling arriving in Massachusetts on Tuesday, Julian Edelman was at Encore Boston Harbor placing some bets at the sportsbook. With a microphone in hand, Edelman declared he was putting $11,000 on the Celtics to win the NBA Championship this spring. Later, NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles caught up with the long-time New England wide receiver and asked if he’d place a bet on the Patriots to return to the playoffs in 2023.
