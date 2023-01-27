ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
TheWrap

Paramount+ Follows Other Streamers in Removing Several Original Series From Platform

Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.
FLORIDA STATE
TheWrap

DC’s New Slate: Here Are the 10 Movies and Shows That Kick Off ‘Chapter 1’ of the DCU

A Superman reboot, a surprising new Batman movie and ”Swamp Thing“ are all part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s initial plan. A new era of DC has arrived. DC Studios co-chairpeople and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their initial slate of new projects to TheWrap and a small group of reporters on Monday, explaining how this brand new slate of movies and TV shows makes up a “unified” approach to DC storytelling while unveiling some exciting details about the direction DC will take going forward.
TheWrap

‘Batman’ Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons

A day after James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs and chairmen of the newly formed DC Studios, unveiled their streamlined plan for the DC Universe going forward, a wayward DC-based series has been cut loose. TheWrap has confirmed that “Pennyworth,” which aired on Epix for two seasons and HBO...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy