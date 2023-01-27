Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Jon Stewart Slams Airing of Tyre Nichols Arrest Footage: ‘News Media Was Giddy and Salivating Over What?’
Jon Stewart and “The Problem with Jon Stewart” writer Kasaun Wilson railed against CNN for airing bodycam footage of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. “I think this is the first time where I’m like,...
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Pete Duel's Tragic Death and the Demise of "Alias Smith and Jones"
He was one of the most handsome and talented actors on television. As one of the original stars of the ground-breaking 1970s ABC TV western, Alias Smith and Jones, Pete Duel made his mark in the entertainment industry.
Paul Lynde: The Complex Life, Tremendous Talent, and Tragic Death of the "Bewitched" and "Hollywood Squares" Star
He's best known for his unique voice, and for benchmark stand-out performances on TV's Bewitched and The Hollywood Squares. But Paul Lynde was one complicated human being.
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
Ron Howard Recalls Cindy Williams Teaching Him How to Kiss for ‘American Graffiti': ‘She Had to Take Charge of the Situation’
Days following Cindy Williams’ death, her “American Graffiti” co-star Ron Howard shared fond memories of working with her in the 1973 feature. Apparently, she’s the one who taught Howard how to kiss for the camera. The actor and director recalled his “American Graffiti” co-star, who died...
DC ‘Fully Supportive’ of Ezra Miller’s Recovery; James Gunn Says ‘The Flash’ Is ‘One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever’
DC Studios co-chairpeople and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran reaffirmed on Monday at the presentation of their initial DCU slate that they’re “fully supportive” of “The Flash” star Ezra Miller’s recovery. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. And we are fully supportive...
Kimmel Jokes George Santos Is in a Catch-22: ‘I Lied 22 Times and I Got Catched!’ (Video)
The late night host has some advice for the embattled congressman. Serial liar/grifter-turned New York Congressman George Santos recused himself from sitting on any committee assignments on Tuesday. He also did an exclusive interview with the conservative network OAN about the many lies he told that didn’t go so well for him.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star': Tommy Awkwardly Flirts With the Reverend She Rescued (Exclusive Video)
This week’s “9-1-1: Lone Star” episode sees paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) caught off-guard when her church’s new reverend (and Station 126’s recent rescue) visits her at work. In an exclusive clip, which you can watch above, Trevor Parks (“Lucifer’s” D.B Woodside) and Tommy...
DC Co-CEO Peter Safran Backs Decision to Scrap ‘Batgirl’ Movie: ‘That Film Was Not Releasable’
James Gunn and Peter Safran are preparing to reboot the DC Universe under a single shared timeline with a stronger focus on quality control. It is because of that focus on quality that Safran says he supported the move made by Warner Bros. Discovery to shelve the completed HBO Max movie “Batgirl.”
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Shocked When Fallon Seems to Forget Her Name: ‘We’ve Known Each Other This Long!’ (Video)
Sarah Michelle Gellar was briefly stunned into silence on Tuesday night when “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon seemingly asked her what her name was mid-interview. But, worry not, he didn’t actually forget his longtime friend’s name; he was asking about her daughter, and didn’t articulate clearly enough.
Paramount+ Follows Other Streamers in Removing Several Original Series From Platform
Paramount+ has followed other streamers like HBO Max in removing some of its original programming off the platform, including the likes of Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” reboot and “The Real World: Homecoming New York.” The news comes two days after Paramount announced that Showtime would be undergoing a rebrand and merging with Paramount+’s premium service later this year.
DL Hughley Says Build-Up to Tyre Nichols Video Was Like ‘a New Movie Release': ‘From the People That Brought You George Floyd’ (Video)
D.L. Hughley began his week as guest host of “The Daily Show” on Monday night, and he had some thoughts about the Tyre Nichols video. More specifically, he had some thoughts on how intense the build-up to the video was, saying that it was treated like a major movie release.
DC’s New Slate: Here Are the 10 Movies and Shows That Kick Off ‘Chapter 1’ of the DCU
A Superman reboot, a surprising new Batman movie and ”Swamp Thing“ are all part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s initial plan. A new era of DC has arrived. DC Studios co-chairpeople and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled their initial slate of new projects to TheWrap and a small group of reporters on Monday, explaining how this brand new slate of movies and TV shows makes up a “unified” approach to DC storytelling while unveiling some exciting details about the direction DC will take going forward.
‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Delayed, but James Gunn Says Viola Davis’ ‘Waller’ Series Will Include ‘Team Peacemaker’
The highly-anticipated second season of “Peacemaker” has been delayed, DC co-CEO James Gunn revealed during a presentation on the upcoming DCU slate that TheWrap attended along with a small group of reporters. Gunn said that he’s been too busy writing a new “Superman” movie and the upcoming animated...
Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio to Co-Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
It’s that Slime Time of the year again. Nickelodeon is turning to CBS Sports analyst “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson and social media influencer Charli D’ Amelio to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. As it does every year, the KCAs are set to...
‘Batman’ Prequel Series ‘Pennyworth’ Canceled After 3 Seasons
A day after James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-CEOs and chairmen of the newly formed DC Studios, unveiled their streamlined plan for the DC Universe going forward, a wayward DC-based series has been cut loose. TheWrap has confirmed that “Pennyworth,” which aired on Epix for two seasons and HBO...
