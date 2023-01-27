Read full article on original website
More cars stolen in New Orleans in January than in Jefferson Parish in all of 2022
We’re 30 days into 2023, and already, 761 cars have been reported stolen in the city of New Orleans–an average of 26 per day. In fact, more cars were stolen in New Orleans this month than were stolen in Jefferson Parish in all of last year.
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD
An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
WDSU
New Orleans police welcome new recruit class
NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
NOLA.com
St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NOPD: Man killed in 11th Ward shooting
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the city’s second deadly shooting of the day happened around 8:30 p.m. on Constance Street near St. Andrew.
Judge strikes down request to try Linda Frickey’s accused carjackers as individuals, will be tried as adults
Four teenagers accused of the New Orleans carjacking last year that led to the dismemberment and death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in court again on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.
Shooting investigation leads to four arrested with 13 charges in total
A search warrant issued for the address led to the discovery of illegal drugs and evidence in the shooting.
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle
46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
Female juvenile killed in Little Woods shooting, suspect arrested
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Little Woods Sunday (Jan. 29th).
fox8live.com
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
Man shot in mid New Orleans East
NOPD is investigating a shooting in mid New Orleans East. The call came in just before noon. Seventh District officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Bright Drive.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter
New Orleans police announced the arrest of a suspect accused of armed robbery in the French Quarter. According to police, Keni Landix, 20, is being accused of robbing a victim at the 700 block of Urulines Avenue. Landix reportedly turned himself into officers in the Seventh District on Jan. 26...
wbrz.com
Man found shot to death near crashed vehicle in New Orleans neighborhood Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death near a crashed vehicle in the Algiers neighborhood late Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV it responded to a report of shots fired and a car crash on Zion Street and Dickens Drive in Algiers just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey will not have separate trials
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman will not have separate trials. The teens were in court on Monday, where their attorneys asked that they all have separate trials in the dragging carjacking death of Linda Frickey in March 2022. The judge denied the...
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
19-Year-Old Louisiana Man Indicted for Attempted Carjacking by Federal Grand Jury, He Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been indicted and charged with attempted carjacking and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans...
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
