New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Man shot during holdup in Read Boulevard East neighborhood: NOPD

An armed robber shot a victim during a holdup in New Orleans' Read Boulevard East neighborhood late Sunday morning, according to authorities. The victim, a 44-year-old man, was in the 11100 block of Prentiss Avenue (map) about 11:48 a.m. when a person armed with a gun got out of a nearby sport utility vehicle, the New Orleans Police Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police welcome new recruit class

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Rose man identified as victim killed in Metairie double shooting

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot Friday in Metairie as Lance Washington Jr., 25. Washington, of St. Rose, was one of two men wounded by gunfire near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle

46-Year-Old Man and 14-Year-Old Female Arrested in Louisiana During Traffic Stop After Drugs and Firearms Were Allegedly Found in Vehicle. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – A 46-year-old man and a 14-year-old female were arrested in Louisiana after a traffic stop. The man was charged with multiple drug possession and weapons charges, while the female was charged with escape and violence toward officers. During the investigation, drugs, firearms, and other illegal substances were recovered.
ARABI, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in mid New Orleans East

NOPD is investigating a shooting in mid New Orleans East. The call came in just before noon. Seventh District officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Bright Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA

