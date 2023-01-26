Former President Donald Trump wasn’t able to hold his tongue Monday after The New York Times reported that a Manhattan grand jury had begun hearing evidence in a criminal probe of a 2016 hush money payment he allegedly authorized for adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The grand jury presentation signals that District Attorney Alvin Bragg, once considered to have more or less mothballed the inquiry, is one step closer to a decision about whether to charge Trump with a crime. On Truth Social, Trump lashed out at the “Radical Left” Bragg, slamming him for “[leaking] to the Fake News Media that they are still going after the Stormy “Horseface” Daniels Bull” even as “murders and violent crime [surge] like never before in New York City.” He continued: “Working closely with the Weaponized Justice Department, this is a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time. They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against ‘Stormy’ in the 9th Circuit - NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR. This is old news!”Read it at Daily Mail

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO