Idaho8.com
Three local squads in first place in latest girls basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Thunder Ridge Titans, Snake River Panthers, and Rockland Bulldogs lead their respective media polls as the district tournament play begins. At a perfect 21-0 this season, the Titans top 5A, while Rockland, who has also led 1AD2 all season, is 18-3 at the top of its class.
Idaho8.com
Idaho State announces next class of recruits, including 8 players from Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New ISU Head Coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have built their first recruiting class, which features 30 players, including eight from the Gem State. Among those Idaho natives, three players from East Idaho, McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge), Mason Fullmer (Highland), and Talan Togiai (Rigby) signed with the Bengals.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
eastidahonews.com
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
School closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Below is a list of school closures for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
eastidahonews.com
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
eastidahonews.com
Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?
IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
eastidahonews.com
How a local construction crew is surviving the blistering cold temperatures
IDAHO FALLS – Though numerous schools across eastern Idaho are closed Monday due to record-breaking freezing temperatures, for many people it’s just another working day, and some are outside battling the extreme cold trying to stay warm. Montana Kottkey, 23, and his crew of 12 with NV Construction...
Idaho8.com
Wind Chill Warning until 10am
Today at 7:33 AM Published January 31, 2023 5:59 AM. Most of our Idaho counties are seeing temps -10 to -20 below zero and wind chills as low as -35 to -50 below in Jackson. Dangerous cold ahead of mostly sun today and highs in the 7-10 degree range. Article...
eastidahonews.com
Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months
POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Extreme cold may result in additional road closures
As extreme cold continues in East Idaho, the Idaho Transportation Department is asking motorists to plan ahead and check the 511.idaho.gov website before hitting the roads.
Power lines down, avoid N Yellowstone Highway
The Idaho Falls Fire Department, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department responded to N. Yellowstone Highway just before 1 p.m. Monday to address an issue with a power line that was about to fall across the roadway.
eastidahonews.com
The snow isn’t done yet. Here’s how much is expected to fall the rest of the weekend
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 11 p.m. Saturday. Moderate to heavy snow is expected to fall across the area and an arctic front will move into the area, according to the National Weather Service. “This afternoon and evening,...
