Pocatello, ID

Idaho8.com

Idaho State announces next class of recruits, including 8 players from Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - New ISU Head Coach Cody Hawkins and his staff have built their first recruiting class, which features 30 players, including eight from the Gem State. Among those Idaho natives, three players from East Idaho, McKay Dougal (Thunder Ridge), Mason Fullmer (Highland), and Talan Togiai (Rigby) signed with the Bengals.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

School closures for Monday, Jan. 30

IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Frigid temps result in local business closure as forecast improves for rest of week

POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business. Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Will this year’s snowpack bring us out of the drought?

IDAHO FALLS – Mountain snowfall and unusually cold temperatures early in the season make this an above-average winter, but what happens over the next several months will determine if there will be any drought relief. That’s what officials are saying after looking at weather trends since the beginning of...
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho8.com

Wind Chill Warning until 10am

Today at 7:33 AM Published January 31, 2023 5:59 AM. Most of our Idaho counties are seeing temps -10 to -20 below zero and wind chills as low as -35 to -50 below in Jackson. Dangerous cold ahead of mostly sun today and highs in the 7-10 degree range. Article...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews clearing third train derailment near Pocatello in eight months

POCATELLO — Crews spent Monday morning clearing a train derailment near the Union Pacific train station in Old Town Pocatello. This is the third Union Pacific derailment near Pocatello since June. According to Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver, approximately 25 train cars were derailed at the Pocatello Rail Yard...
POCATELLO, ID

