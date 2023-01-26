100 Thieves highlights Doublelift’s LCS return with off-role Azir, but falters against Fudge-led Cloud9

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Only 3 League champions have perfect pick-ban rates through the 2023 LCS Spring Split’s first week
Ever since the start of the new year, League of Legends pros have been trying to make sense of the game’s new meta before their 2023 Spring Split begins. Around the world, teams have brought in new champions that are quickly picking up steam in various regions, and in North America, three picks have become a priority for every squad in the LCS.
dotesports.com
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split
Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
dotesports.com
None left standing: SK Gaming convincingly take down final undefeated team in LEC Winter Split
The LEC Winter Split has no more undefeated teams competing after SK Gaming handed Team Vitality their first loss of the split. Just 24 hours before, SK gave the same treatment to G2 who were on a winning streak as well. Vitality headed into the match against SK with a...
dotesports.com
Nightfall is convinced Dota 2 has a growing offlaner problem and it led to his BetBoom role swap
BetBoom offlaner Nightfall has been making waves in the Eastern European branch of the Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour since returning from a brief stint in North America with EG last season. His heroics have helped his team crush the competition and keep their undefeated streak alive as they start preparing for the Lima Major.
dotesports.com
Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks
In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3
In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
dotesports.com
Three top LEC teams suffer upset losses in the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split
Everyone loves an upset victory in esports, and during the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, European League of Legends fans were treated to multiple surprising David vs. Goliath match-ups to start off the competition. The three-day weekend kicked off with Team Vitality against Astralis, which ended with...
dotesports.com
Matchmaking changes and quicker rank-ups coming to competitive mode in Overwatch 2 season 3
Last week, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller updated players about changes coming in season three of the sequel, which begins on Feb. 7. In his Developer Update, he noted that competitive mode had been a sore spot for both players and the development team; one-sided matches and an unfulfilling competitive experience felt overwhelming in season two.
dotesports.com
G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record
G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com
Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3
The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs. Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.
dotesports.com
NAVI Halo’s 2023 roster reunites one of Europe’s oldest duos
The first year of Natus Vincere’s Halo Infinite campaign didn’t quite go as planned. But a few promising results in Raleigh and Orlando, as well as a last-minute qualification for the Halo World Championship despite recent roster changes that concluded with a top-16 placement, gives the NAVI camp an air of optimism going into 2023.
dotesports.com
Something has to change: Na’Vi are facing tough rebuild after bottoming out in DPC Winter Tour
Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for Na’Vi after a dismal performance last Dota 2 season, the former titans finished dead last in the Eastern Europe DPC Winter Tour with just one win and six losses, meaning they’ll be relegated to the second division following their loss to Nemiga Gaming.
dotesports.com
Last-minute DPC tiebreaker ruling sets SA Dota scene ablaze
The division one action for the first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit has come to an end in most regions. While there were one or two tiebreakers in some regions, South American teams woke up to messages from the region’s organizer stating that there would be four tiebreaker matches—a fixture tweak that blindsided squads.
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends
With every new season, there’s something to look forward to in League of Legends. Whether it’s new champions, items, or patch notes shaking things up, there’s never a dull moment on the Rift. One of the most well-known ADCs in the game is the Prodigal Explorer, Ezreal....
dotesports.com
FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star
FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the...
dotesports.com
TSM snatch NA DPC first seed after beating Shopify Rebellion with carry Lina
The North American Dota Pro Circuit ended with a clash of its two titans, TSM and Shopify Rebellion. Both teams came into the series with flawless records, but SR’s run ended as TSM had their number. Considering the series was going to decide who would place first in the...
dotesports.com
How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy
This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
dotesports.com
The biggest reasons to watch IEM Katowice 2023
The biggest esports tournament in Poland is right around the corner, and if you’re a CS:GO fan, you can’t miss it. IEM Katowice 2023 is the first big event in CS:GO this year. The best teams from all around the world have come to the Eastern European country to compete for the first important trophy in 2023.
dotesports.com
Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes
Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
dotesports.com
The 5 favorite CS:GO teams to win IEM Katowice 2023
A total of 24 CS:GO teams will fly to Katowice, Poland to attend the $1 million IEM Katowice on Feb. 1, but only 16 teams will play in the main event, where some of the best squads in the world will be waiting. It’s only the start of the season...
Comments / 0