ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

100 Thieves highlights Doublelift’s LCS return with off-role Azir, but falters against Fudge-led Cloud9

By Tyler Esguerra
dotesports.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split

Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
dotesports.com

Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks

In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
dotesports.com

Riot confirms support tanks in line for generous buffs in League Patch 13.3

In this era of support Jhin, Caitlyn, Senna, and Ashe, traditional supports have fallen out of the meta as they have become squishy and lack utility with long cooldowns and huge mana costs. Thankfully, League of Legends Patch 13.3, set to go live on Feb. 8, will bring about a serious shift and generously buff tank supports.
dotesports.com

Three top LEC teams suffer upset losses in the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split

Everyone loves an upset victory in esports, and during the second week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split, European League of Legends fans were treated to multiple surprising David vs. Goliath match-ups to start off the competition. The three-day weekend kicked off with Team Vitality against Astralis, which ended with...
dotesports.com

Matchmaking changes and quicker rank-ups coming to competitive mode in Overwatch 2 season 3

Last week, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller updated players about changes coming in season three of the sequel, which begins on Feb. 7. In his Developer Update, he noted that competitive mode had been a sore spot for both players and the development team; one-sided matches and an unfulfilling competitive experience felt overwhelming in season two.
dotesports.com

G2 clocks up one of the fastest LEC wins ever, but couldn’t catch their own record

G2 Esports closed the second-fastest LEC game ever against Team Heretics during the second week of 2023 Winter Split, complete with a dancing Rift Herald. This G2 roster has been compared multiple times to the one the oft-championship organization fielded in the 2019 League season due to their potential in reaching great heights in League of Legends competitions and for their capability in smashing records—which they almost did five weeks into the season.
dotesports.com

Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3

The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs. Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.
dotesports.com

NAVI Halo’s 2023 roster reunites one of Europe’s oldest duos

The first year of Natus Vincere’s Halo Infinite campaign didn’t quite go as planned. But a few promising results in Raleigh and Orlando, as well as a last-minute qualification for the Halo World Championship despite recent roster changes that concluded with a top-16 placement, gives the NAVI camp an air of optimism going into 2023.
dotesports.com

Last-minute DPC tiebreaker ruling sets SA Dota scene ablaze

The division one action for the first tour of the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit has come to an end in most regions. While there were one or two tiebreakers in some regions, South American teams woke up to messages from the region’s organizer stating that there would be four tiebreaker matches—a fixture tweak that blindsided squads.
dotesports.com

Best supports to pair with Ezreal in League of Legends

With every new season, there’s something to look forward to in League of Legends. Whether it’s new champions, items, or patch notes shaking things up, there’s never a dull moment on the Rift. One of the most well-known ADCs in the game is the Prodigal Explorer, Ezreal....
dotesports.com

FaZe Clan in discussions to sign former TSM VALORANT star

FaZe Clan is pursuing former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo in an attempt to complete its VALORANT roster ahead of the start of the North America Challengers league, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Rossy, considered one of the best players during his run with The Nation in the...
dotesports.com

TSM snatch NA DPC first seed after beating Shopify Rebellion with carry Lina

The North American Dota Pro Circuit ended with a clash of its two titans, TSM and Shopify Rebellion. Both teams came into the series with flawless records, but SR’s run ended as TSM had their number. Considering the series was going to decide who would place first in the...
dotesports.com

How Galaxy Racer NA is trying to change the game with HER Galaxy

This article is sponsored by HER Galaxy. For those looking to break into the esports scene, Galaxy Racer is a name you’ll want to become familiar with. Founded in 2019 by Paul Roy, Galaxy Racer is a transmedia company focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports. With a presence all across the globe and a following of over 600 million viewers, including divisions in North Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe, Galaxy Racer is poised to become the definitive spot for all of your esports needs with its new North American division.
dotesports.com

The biggest reasons to watch IEM Katowice 2023

The biggest esports tournament in Poland is right around the corner, and if you’re a CS:GO fan, you can’t miss it. IEM Katowice 2023 is the first big event in CS:GO this year. The best teams from all around the world have come to the Eastern European country to compete for the first important trophy in 2023.
dotesports.com

Here are the early League Patch 13.3 patch notes

Despite a cyber attack, ransom notes, and hackers reportedly putting up Riot Games’ source code for auction, League of Legends Patch 13.1b rolled out on Jan. 26. Now, focus has turned to League Patch 13.3, which will hopefully get the fortnightly change schedule back on track for the flagship Riot title.
dotesports.com

The 5 favorite CS:GO teams to win IEM Katowice 2023

A total of 24 CS:GO teams will fly to Katowice, Poland to attend the $1 million IEM Katowice on Feb. 1, but only 16 teams will play in the main event, where some of the best squads in the world will be waiting. It’s only the start of the season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy