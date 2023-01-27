ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fastow
3d ago

I think Tucker should take the whole army of Fox entertainment news and head north. Because they have never been news and aren't entertaining! Go get them Carlson! Bye

Reply(13)
58
Cogito
3d ago

Amazing! And, Tucker is the best Fox has to offer. What does that say about its audience? How many of his listeners will now advocate literally taking the action he suggests?

Reply(2)
34
Stanley Arrington
2d ago

where did braindead Tucker Carlson and get that information at Trudeau is Cuba that's total asinine Canada is not Cuba see that's the problem we have today we're certain people that work in the media they put out these lies and then those lies go out there and reach certain individuals and then those Lies start confrontations and problems and people die and get killed you got to be careful what you're saying today I'll immediosource is wide open to everything out here I mean you can almost hear a bug crawling across the floor it's still open you can't make statements like that Canada is not Cuba Canada would never let itself become Cuba and yet a war that's going on in Ukraine yeah we help the ukrainians and now Putin is about to get lost cuz he's healthy so bad and so we will help them win this victory now Lazinsky is going to take those tanks and attack Russia

Reply
16
