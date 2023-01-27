ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I caught a terrifying ‘It’ clown fish — its teeth have teeth

By Ben Cost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MpIv_0kSjex4700

More like 20,000 screams under the sea.

Footage of a bizarre, ocean-dwelling wolffish that has two sets of scary-looking teeth is making waves online.

The clip of the deep sea denizen’s nightmarish visage was posted earlier this month by Roman Fedortsov , a Russian trawlerman stationed off Murmansk, who photographs nightmarish critters he’s accidentally snared while trying to hook fish.

Some of this alien bycatch, which Fedortsov uploads to his more than 642,000 followers, has included bearded sea dragons and a marine monster with a Kim Kardashian-esque “trout pout.”

The angler’s latest unintended haul reportedly entailed an oceanic predator called a spotted wolffish, which lives at the bottom of the North Atlantic and parts of the Arctic oceans.

As captured on video, it boasts googly walleyes and two rows of undulating snaggle-teeth like an undersea clown from the horror movie “It.” At one point, the camera zooms into the monster’s maw, giving viewer’s a prey’s-eye view of the impressive dentistry.

The iron maiden-mouthed critter made quite the splash on Instagram, with one commenter shuddering: “Yeah, no … it’s a no for me.”

“Dude needs to brush,” quipped another, while one viewer exclaimed, “Good grief … the teeth have teeth!!!!”

Indeed, the wolffish, which can grow over 5 feet long, is equipped with two rows of chompers. It uses these jawsome mandibles to crunch hard-shelled prey such as sea urchins , sea stars, various mollusks and other bottom-dwelling invertebrates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Kddg_0kSjex4700
The wolffish is also known as the seawolf and devil fish.
Jam Press/@rfedortsov_official_account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hr0Oz_0kSjex4700
“No need to invent ‘Monsters.’ Nature has already done it,” Fedortsov once posted on Twitter.
Jam Press/@rfedortsov_official_account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNJ9c_0kSjex4700
Anyone order a cheeseburger? It’s another frightening Fedortsov find.
Jam Press/@rfedortsov_official_account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K6WXH_0kSjex4700
Fedortsov shares pics of the oddball bycatch to his more than 642,000 Instagram followers.
Jam Press/@rfedortsov_official_account

Speaking of dentally-endowed dwellers, Fedortsov shared pics in July of a deep-sea crab that sported human-like teeth as if wearing old-time dentures.

He also went viral in May with footage of a fish shaped like a pair of testicles.

Comments / 3

