Everything to know about 2023 NBA Rising Stars event
Young talent is in abundance in the NBA. Though the likes of veterans such as LeBron James continues to dominate the headlines, the number of intriguing youngsters shining – usually under the radar – bodes well for the long-term future of the league. Sophomores and rookies alike have...
Who has the most assists in NBA history?
LeBron James continues to climb the NBA's all-time leaderboard. No, not that leaderboard. James may be only days away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's leading scorer, but he's also nearing the top of the list for most assists in NBA history. James had 28 points, 11 assists and...
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef
And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high eight turnovers but emphatically stated---as he did in real time to game officials---that Reggie Jackson fouled him on a drive with just under 40 seconds to play and the Chicago Bulls trailing by one.
Bulls' January defined by blown double-digit leads
On Jan. 2, the Chicago Bulls ushered in the new year by blowing a 21-point lead and losing in overtime to the Cavaliers, albeit aided by a blown call that ultimately allowed Donovan Mitchell to parade to 71 points. They didn’t need officials’ help to do it four more times...
Vucevic focused on basketball, not trade deadline
With 12 double-doubles in his last 14 games, Nikola Vucevic is enjoying an extremely productive stretch on the court for the Chicago Bulls. Off it, Vucevic's future is the current subject of speculation because he could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Without a contract extension, could he be a target to be moved by the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'
Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals (604), third in points (1,153), fifth in assists (549) and sixth in games played (1,036). Over that span, "The Golden Jet" won the Art Ross Trophy three times, the Hart Trophy twice, the Lady Byng Trophy once and was named a first-team NHL All-Star 10 times.
What should Bears do with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears have had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and there has already been a mind-numbing amount of discussion about what they should do with it. Should the Bears keep it and select a player? Should they trade it for capital?. We got former...
Tom Brady announces NFL retirement 'for good' in video message
Tom Brady is retiring for the second time in as many years. Although this time it appears to be final. The 45-year-old quarterback announced on Instagram and Twitter that he's retiring from the NFL "for good." "Good morning guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good,"...
Sapp's Fields trade rumor start of Bears' offseason circus
From the second Davis Mills connected with Jordan Akins on a 28-yard touchdown pass to lift the Houston Texans over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, it was clear the NFL offseason would run through Chicago. The Bears enter the offseason armed with the No. 1 overall pick and around...
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete
Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself as one of the league's rising figures with a unique personality, and he'll become the first Marlins player to appear on the cover.
Williams starting to meet teammates' expectations
There’s a play from the Chicago Bulls’ road victory over the Orlando Magic that’s making the social media rounds. Zach LaVine drives and kicks to an open Patrick Williams, who eschews an open corner 3-pointer to pass out to Nikola Vucevic, who promptly buries his own 3-pointer. The microphone underneath the basket clearly catches LaVine screaming in disbelief that Williams passed up the shot.
LaVar Ball expresses confidence in eventual Lonzo return
Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, joined Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast on Wednesday to express his confidence in an eventual return for his son on an NBA court. "Lonzo is gonna be fine," Ball said. "He's only 25 years old. He's gonna get his stuff together and (he's) gonna be ready to play and do his thing again. He had some debris in the nerve; that's why he couldn't get nothing done. But, all that's done now. So now it's about getting your strength back and then getting your endurance."
Bulls' failed inbounds play emblematic of struggles
Billy Donovan cut right to the point. “We didn’t execute the play very well,” the Chicago Bulls’ coach said after the latest gut-punch loss. DeMar DeRozan added his thought. “We were just all over the place,” he said. Zach LaVine chimed in as well. “Alex (Caruso)...
