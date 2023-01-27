Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, joined Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast on Wednesday to express his confidence in an eventual return for his son on an NBA court. "Lonzo is gonna be fine," Ball said. "He's only 25 years old. He's gonna get his stuff together and (he's) gonna be ready to play and do his thing again. He had some debris in the nerve; that's why he couldn't get nothing done. But, all that's done now. So now it's about getting your strength back and then getting your endurance."

