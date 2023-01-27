ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about 2023 NBA Rising Stars event

Young talent is in abundance in the NBA. Though the likes of veterans such as LeBron James continues to dominate the headlines, the number of intriguing youngsters shining – usually under the radar – bodes well for the long-term future of the league. Sophomores and rookies alike have...
NBC Sports Chicago

Who has the most assists in NBA history?

LeBron James continues to climb the NBA's all-time leaderboard. No, not that leaderboard. James may be only days away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's leading scorer, but he's also nearing the top of the list for most assists in NBA history. James had 28 points, 11 assists and...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef

And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high eight turnovers but emphatically stated---as he did in real time to game officials---that Reggie Jackson fouled him on a drive with just under 40 seconds to play and the Chicago Bulls trailing by one.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Vucevic focused on basketball, not trade deadline

With 12 double-doubles in his last 14 games, Nikola Vucevic is enjoying an extremely productive stretch on the court for the Chicago Bulls. Off it, Vucevic's future is the current subject of speculation because he could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Without a contract extension, could he be a target to be moved by the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'

Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84

Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals (604), third in points (1,153), fifth in assists (549) and sixth in games played (1,036). Over that span, "The Golden Jet" won the Art Ross Trophy three times, the Hart Trophy twice, the Lady Byng Trophy once and was named a first-team NHL All-Star 10 times.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete

Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself as one of the league's rising figures with a unique personality, and he'll become the first Marlins player to appear on the cover.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Williams starting to meet teammates' expectations

There’s a play from the Chicago Bulls’ road victory over the Orlando Magic that’s making the social media rounds. Zach LaVine drives and kicks to an open Patrick Williams, who eschews an open corner 3-pointer to pass out to Nikola Vucevic, who promptly buries his own 3-pointer. The microphone underneath the basket clearly catches LaVine screaming in disbelief that Williams passed up the shot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVar Ball expresses confidence in eventual Lonzo return

Lonzo Ball's father, LaVar, joined Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast on Wednesday to express his confidence in an eventual return for his son on an NBA court. "Lonzo is gonna be fine," Ball said. "He's only 25 years old. He's gonna get his stuff together and (he's) gonna be ready to play and do his thing again. He had some debris in the nerve; that's why he couldn't get nothing done. But, all that's done now. So now it's about getting your strength back and then getting your endurance."
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy