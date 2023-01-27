ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘Silence is complicity’

By By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITqit_0kSjelid00

The president again called for a ban on assault weapons, days after a deadly mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.

Comments / 8

Gary Harrigan
6d ago

Like biden's silence on his illegal possession of classified documents that makes him complicit.

Reply
8
Roger Enseleit
5d ago

Heard he put on quite a show at this celebration. Kept asking Jill if she wanted to dance. She led him around by his shirttail to keep him from falling. Someone needs to take that microphone away from him before he falls on it!

Reply
2
POLITICO

POLITICO

