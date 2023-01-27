Biden at Lunar New Year celebration: ‘Silence is complicity’
The president again called for a ban on assault weapons, days after a deadly mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.
Like biden's silence on his illegal possession of classified documents that makes him complicit.
Heard he put on quite a show at this celebration. Kept asking Jill if she wanted to dance. She led him around by his shirttail to keep him from falling. Someone needs to take that microphone away from him before he falls on it!
