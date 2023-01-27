Read full article on original website
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
Lisa Marie Presley Tragically Dies Suddenly of Cardiac ArrestSuzanne Rothberg
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Henry Kissinger to speak at ceremony marking Ronald Reagan’s 112th birthday at presidential library on February 6D.J. EatonSimi Valley, CA
foxla.com
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Ordered To Stand Trial For Fatal DUI Crash Involving Bicycist
Updated--An Oxnard man charged in what the authorities say was a DUI crash that killed a bicyclist has been ordered to stand trial following a two day preliminary hearing last week. 28-year-old Andres Morales is free on his own recognizance but he must wear what's called a SCRAM, an ankle...
foxla.com
Ventura Co. woman evacuating storms has credit cards stolen, fraud charges racked up
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman evacuating floods in the Ventura County area earlier this month had her credit cards stolen from the car she had to abandon. Two men have been arrested for stealing the cards and racking up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
KFI AM 640
Three Reports of Armed Intruders at Area Walmarts
A trio of Los Angeles County Walmarts have been the subject of reported armed intruders over the last 24 hours, including one Sunday in Santa Fe Springs that was evacuated as a result.
Shooter Scare at Multiple Walmart Stores Prompts Authorities to Respond
Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, CA: A third Walmart store in eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, was evacuated after yet another reported man inside a Walmart armed with a gun. Whittier Police Department responded to, and surrounded the Walmart at the Gateway Plaza Center located at...
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
Pasadena man charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving off cliff with family inside car
Attempted murder charges have been filed against the Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his two young children and wife inside the car.
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Crackdown On Reckless Drivers
Oxnard police say that during the month of January, officers from their Traffic Division conducted a number of enforcement operations aimed at reckless drivers involved in street demonstrations or racing. They say three vehicles were impounded and one driver was arrested for reckless driving. Officers say they observed the drivers...
oxnardpd.org
News Release: DUI Checkpoint Results (1-27-23)
SUBJECT: DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints and Saturation Patrol Results. Six impaired drivers arrested during two simultaneous DUI checkpoints and saturation patrol. On January 26, 2023, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office and held two simultaneous DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints and a city-wide saturation patrol. The first checkpoint was held at Wooley Road and A Street, and the second location was held at Saviers Road and Iris Street. The operations resulted in six arrests for impaired driving and forty-one citations.
Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores
Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
NBC Los Angeles
Anthony Avalos Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset: Witnesses
A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told Superior...
Shots fired at Calabasas Commons
Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered […] The post Shots fired at Calabasas Commons appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle
Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
2urbangirls.com
Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
oxnardpd.org
News Release: DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols with CHP (1/26/23)
SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoints and DUI Enforcement Patrols. Oxnard Police Department to hold two DUI Checkpoints and extra patrols for suspected impaired drivers. The Oxnard Police Department has collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office to hold two DUI/Driver’s license checkpoints on Thursday, January 26,...
