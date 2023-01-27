SUBJECT: DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints and Saturation Patrol Results. Six impaired drivers arrested during two simultaneous DUI checkpoints and saturation patrol. On January 26, 2023, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office and held two simultaneous DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints and a city-wide saturation patrol. The first checkpoint was held at Wooley Road and A Street, and the second location was held at Saviers Road and Iris Street. The operations resulted in six arrests for impaired driving and forty-one citations.

