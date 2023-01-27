ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

foxla.com

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
MONTEBELLO, CA
kvta.com

Oxnard Police Crackdown On Reckless Drivers

Oxnard police say that during the month of January, officers from their Traffic Division conducted a number of enforcement operations aimed at reckless drivers involved in street demonstrations or racing. They say three vehicles were impounded and one driver was arrested for reckless driving. Officers say they observed the drivers...
OXNARD, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: DUI Checkpoint Results (1-27-23)

SUBJECT: DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints and Saturation Patrol Results. Six impaired drivers arrested during two simultaneous DUI checkpoints and saturation patrol. On January 26, 2023, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office and held two simultaneous DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints and a city-wide saturation patrol. The first checkpoint was held at Wooley Road and A Street, and the second location was held at Saviers Road and Iris Street. The operations resulted in six arrests for impaired driving and forty-one citations.
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly ransacking Ventura County drugstores

Two women were arrested for allegedly ransacking drugstores in Ventura County on Saturday. The suspects were identified as 26-year-olds Kayla Thomas and Imani Adedji from Los Angeles, according to Simi Valley Police. Officers responded to a shoplift in progress at a CVS store at 4440 Alamo Street in Simi Valley around 4:09 p.m., police said. […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by Huntington Park police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m....
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Anthony Avalos Looked Malnourished, Mother Didn't Seem Upset: Witnesses

A 10-year-old Lancaster boy looked dead when authorities were called to his home in 2018, but his mother didn't appear to be very upset, witnesses testified Monday in the murder trial of the woman and her boyfriend. Kenney Kinsner, a firefighter/paramedic with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, told Superior...
LANCASTER, CA
The Malibu Times

Shots fired at Calabasas Commons

Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered […] The post Shots fired at Calabasas Commons appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Key News Network

2 Horses Struck, Killed by Vehicle

Somis, Ventura County, CA: Two horses were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Jan. 29, in the unincorporated community of Somis in Ventura County. California Highway Patrol Ventura officers responded to a 6:30 a.m. call of a vehicle collision with two horses down in the roadway on Aggen Road just north of SR-118.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police kill wheelchair-bound man in Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – Police shot and killed a stabbing suspect in Huntington Park, authorities said Friday. Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue and upon their arrival, the victim gave them the description of a suspect in a wheelchair, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols with CHP (1/26/23)

SUBJECT: DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoints and DUI Enforcement Patrols. Oxnard Police Department to hold two DUI Checkpoints and extra patrols for suspected impaired drivers. The Oxnard Police Department has collaborated with the California Highway Patrol – Ventura Office to hold two DUI/Driver’s license checkpoints on Thursday, January 26,...
OXNARD, CA

