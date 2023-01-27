Read full article on original website
Chief: Fatal shooting at LA home was ‘targeted assault’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A weekend shooting in which three women were killed at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood was a targeted attack, the city’s police chief said Tuesday as investigators continued to search for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically,...
Ugandan activist’s family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon Peña, prosecutors...
North Carolina Nazi
Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk about Pelley's brand of fascism, based in Asheville, as it worked to influence many Americans. North Carolina Nazi. Adolf Hitler influenced North Carolina resident William Dudley Pelley and his Silvershirts. North Carolina historians talk...
Unexpected Pennsylvania House speaker hopes to retain job
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The rank-and-file Democrat who was unexpectedly elected speaker of the Pennsylvania House as a compromise candidate earlier this month is saying he hopes to keep the job even after three vacant Democratic-leaning seats are filled in special elections next week. In a lengthy interview late...
