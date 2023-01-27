Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.

Back in Sept. 2019, Bernard Brown was indicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She had been missing for five years on Maui.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Monsalve was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house in Wailuku. One year after her disappearance, Brown was seen as a person of interest in the case.

Brown was taken into custody in September 2019 in Sacramento. He was extradited back to Maui and bail was set at $1 million.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Bernard Brown was found guilty of murder in the second degree and on Thursday Jan. 26 he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Monsalve’s body has not been found.