ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHON2

Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozMQO_0kSje8Zf00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.

Back in Sept. 2019, Bernard Brown was indicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend. She had been missing for five years on Maui.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Monsalve was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house in Wailuku. One year after her disappearance, Brown was seen as a person of interest in the case.

Brown was taken into custody in September 2019 in Sacramento. He was extradited back to Maui and bail was set at $1 million.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, Bernard Brown was found guilty of murder in the second degree and on Thursday Jan. 26 he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Monsalve’s body has not been found.

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandnow.com

Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022

Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
HAWAII STATE
Chronicle

Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape

The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
YAKIMA, WA
mauinow.com

GoFundMe set up for Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran

A Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during flood response in Kīhei Friday, continues to fight for his life. The county issued a press release update on Monday, identifying the man as 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran. Since then a GoFundMe account has been set up, and within the first 16 hours, had raised nearly $23,000.
BBC

Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home

Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
HAWAII STATE
WTVW

Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner

HONOLULU (KHON) — A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain. They said there were no boulders rolling down the valley before the development, and now, they have experienced three boulders coming down within 24 hours.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
WAIANAE, HI
homestyling.guru

Most Common Bugs in Hawaii | Identification & Extermination

Beautiful beaches, lush jungles, and a wide variety of species all thrive and coexist in Hawaii. While there’s plenty of natural beauty around this island, there are still bugs in Hawaii like ants, roaches, mosquitoes, and fruit flies. While not trying for all species, some of these insects pose a threat to human health which is why we’re discussing them in this article. You’ll learn about the different pests that can get on your clothes, crawl on your skin, invade your bed, or kitchen, and how to get rid of them.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy