Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in USAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio LocationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness describes white light fast moving overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
These city, county services and businesses are closed due to icy weather
Wintry weather has prompted many local school districts to close and now many city and county services are following suit. Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be near or below freezing in areas north of San Antonio and parts of the Hill Country. A winter storm warning has been...
How frigid forecast is impacting San Antonio first responders
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The frigid conditions are having little impact on police and fire crews’ response times. Meanwhile, authorities are reminding everyone to drive with extra caution. San Antonio police responded to 11 weather-related car crashes Tuesday and Wednesday. Deputies responded to five car accidents on Tuesday...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
City of San Antonio offers numerous ways to stay warm during winter freeze
SAN ANTONIO — When we slide into deep freeze conditions, the city has a number of ways to make sure people aren't suffering. KENS 5 reporter Sue Calberg has a summary of where you can find help staying warm FOR FREE. Whether it's cold or not, anyone who is...
Roughly a dozen chained dogs seized from San Antonio home amid freeze
ACS has 'zero tolerance' for pets left outside in cold weather events.
'It looks like a battlefield': Thick ice downs trees, cuts power in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO — Thousands were without power for 16 hours in Stone Oak Wednesday. Neighbors say trees falling on power lines caused the outages that began around 4 a.m. and didn’t get restored until 6:30 p.m. Overnight rain turned all trees white in Stone Oak. Freezing temperatures coated...
Next 24 hours: Ice and rain will continue to impact Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for another round of winter weather. Many teachers, staff and students will enjoy the ice day on Wednesday with many San Antonio schools closed. Over the next 24 hours, San Antonians will see rounds of rainfall and even a wintry mix of...
Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire. When first responders arrived, they were met with...
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
foxsanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
Heater may to blame for fire in west-side home
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say a space heater may be to blame for a fire in a west-side home. Firefighters were called out to the 500 block of San Gabriel Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire in the backside of a single-story home. They were...
Beets will help keep Bexar County roads from freezing this week
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County public works crews are treating roads and bridges with a new spray meant to keep precipitation from freezing on the ground. The anti-icing fluid is made with a beet juice derivative. The mix is more cost-efficient and environmentally-friendly than traditional road salt or brine.
One person burned in house fire on the south side
SAN ANTONIO — One person was injured in a house fire on the south side Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire started at a home on East Dickson, near South Flores and Southwest Military Drive around 9 a.m. Fire crews say an officer found a woman in the...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
KSAT 12
Ice on elevated roads causes pileup crashes on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police, EMS and city brine trucks had their hands full on Tuesday morning with ice causing crashes on elevated roads on the city’s Northeast Side. Ice began to form on area bridges just before 6 am. One of the first closures happening at...
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
Outgoing McNay director discusses the importance of inclusivity, connecting with San Antonio artists
SAN ANTONIO — Six and a half years after arriving in San Antonio from New York – a span of time that saw him contending with a pandemic while working to spotlight artists from underrepresented communities – Richard Aste is sketching out the next steps of his journey, so to speak.
City explains why it didn't open warming centers
SAN ANTONIO — The city says it’s trying to connect homeless people to services for the cold and beyond. Tonight, San Antonio is extending the hours of its homeless connections hotline. The city says their human services department spent the last three days in the community offering resources...
Pet rescue needs blankets to help keep dogs warm during freezing temps
VON ORMY, Texas — God's Dogs desperately needs donations to help keep the dogs in their shelter stay warm during this winter freeze. They currently have over 600 dogs in their care and due to limited space, some dogs are in outdoor kennels. They will gladly accept new and...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 1