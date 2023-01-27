ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions

SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
