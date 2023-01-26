Read full article on original website
The Internet Is ROASTING Detroit’s Kid Rock Tribute Band
The common misconception is that if you're from Michigan, especially on the east side of the state, that Kid Rock is one of these iconic figures that everybody thinks is badass and super cool. While many people believe this to be true, there are those of us who don't really line up with that mentality, which has led to absolute savagery from the internet.
Abandoned Eastown Theatre – From Motion Pictures to Drug Deals: Detroit, Michigan 1931-2015
When someone mentions a former Detroit rock palace, the first place that may come to mind for the old-timers would be the Grande Ballroom. But there was a place on the east end of Detroit that became notorious – not just for great rock bands – but for an out-of-control drug haven.
beltmag.com
Pheasants of Detroit
Because of its abundant open space, Detroit has a thriving ring-necked pheasant population. But what does coming development mean for this iconic bird and its future in the Motor City?. The following story is adapted from an episode of Points North, a narrative podcast about the land, water, and inhabitants...
MetroTimes
This cozy Detroit house sits in a wooded urban oasis [PHOTOS]
This Detroit home looks like it could have been plucked straight out of a fairy tale, located at 22322 Roxford St. in the secluded Malvern Hill Subdivision at Seven Mile Road and Grand River Avenue near the city’s Old Redford neighborhood. The 2,812-square-foot Stone Craftsman-style house was built in 1926 by Edward J. Bench and retains much of its old-timey charm and impeccable craftsmanship, including a fireplace, handmade sconces, and a balcony that gazes over more than an acre of woodland, which includes a Sunken Garden built into the landscape.
HopCat and its Cosmik Fries ready for Royal Oak return
The new HopCat in Royal Oak (430 S. Main St.) will have a soft opening at 10 a.m. Feb. 6, says Project BarFly, the hospitality group that oversees HopCat, Grand Rapids Brewing Company and Stella’s Lounge. Inside the 11,300-square-foot restaurant, 60 taps of curated local craft beer will be offered along with its comfort food menu and, most notably, its famous Cosmik Fries. A public grand opening will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 11....
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew
Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
After release of Tyre Nichols video, Detroit protesters 'frustrated'
Despite the weather, more than a dozen people came out to The Spirit of Detroit Friday night at the same time of the video release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
"Happy to be Alive", Plymouth man shares blood cancer story
(CBS DETROIT)- "I just heard the word cancer and everything went black and just was like, woah," says Paris Jones, recalling that day in 2019 when he was told he had blood cancer.It seems like just a short time ago, he was re-learning how to walk. It started with pneumonia, then pain in his lower back, then having a hard time moving accommodated with fractures and broken bones. Blood cancer was the diagnosis, rocking Jones and his family. "Treatment did not begin immediately based on our insurance," Jones says his family took to many resources to find the finances to pay...
Ahead of show in Metro Detroit, former mobster says he's investigating after getting 'very authentic' tip on where Jimmy Hoffa's body is
Next month Michael Franzese, one of the most famous former mobsters, is coming to share his story in Metro Detroit. And he says he recently got a “very authentic” tip on where Jimmy Hoffa is buried.
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed 2 weeks for predicted frigid temperatures
Royal Oak's Winter Blast is off next weekend. Event planners are worried cold weather will deter people from going.
A fight over light? Roundabout near Ann Arbor sparks lawsuit, light pollution concerns
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Roundabouts may be a divisive topic for Michigan drivers, but what about what they look like at night?. In Washtenaw County, complaints over street lights at a new roundabout outside Ann Arbor snowballed into a lawsuit alleging they have turned the landscape around a neighboring home “dystopian.”
Remembering history: The 1976 Addison Hotel shooting
👋🏽 It's Sam. Before deleting your Facebook for good, consider joining your neighborhood group. You never know what sort of bizarre history exists — like that time in 1976 when a police chaplain was shot and killed by a barricaded gunman on the sixth floor of my building.The intrigue: "I remember seeing police outside right near the front door with big revolvers in their hands," wrote Bruce Harkness, a photographer and frequent poster on the Cass Corridor Forever Facebook group. "It was a wild scene with hundreds of gawkers being held back by the police." Harkness was unable to find...
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
fox2detroit.com
Donations needed after 133 dogs rescued from suspected dogfighting ring in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An animal nonprofit out of Metro Detroit is looking for donations after more than a hundred dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting operation in Detroit. Bark Nation, which is based out of Metro Detroit, said it's animal response unit helped police rescue 133 dogs...
littleguidedetroit.com
25 Best Playgrounds For Metro Detroit Families
Here at LittleGuide we spend a lot of time at the playground and can recognize parks that offer a little something extra. Soak up some Vitamin D and have fun outside at one of our favorite spots. Innovation Hills (Rochester Hills) Why we love it: It’s massive. Once you enter...
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
