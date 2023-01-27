Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
fox5dc.com
3 DC teens arrested after weekend crime spree
WASHINGTON - A trio of teenagers, accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint on Sunday, have been arrested by police. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second and Third Districts announced the arrests Monday — one day after the wild crime spree. According to police, two 16-year-old boys,...
fox5dc.com
1 dead, 4 hurt including children in Baltimore shooting, crash
A man is dead, and four other people, including two young children, are hurt, after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6:39 p.m. to a shooting alert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Once there,...
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Missing 14-year-old may be in Manassas or Richmond
The Front Royal Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who's been missing for three days. Jaylin Pinckney was last seen walking from her residence in the 300 block of Frazier Place in Front Royal, Virginia on Jan. 28th. As the search carry's on, police want people...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Cars caught on camera 'drifting' in downtown Silver Spring intersection
Cell phone video from this weekend shows cars doing donuts in the middle of a popular intersection in downtown Silver Spring. The rise in crime in the area has residents on edge. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to people in downtown Silver Spring about the incident.
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab thieves steal $100K worth of jewelry in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Detectives from the Falls Church Police Department are searching for three suspects who they say stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the Eden Center shopping mall. Police said the three suspects entered Princess Diamonds around noon on Friday. One of the bandits pointed...
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Montgomery County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash is near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson...
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Two Suspects For Stealing Kia; Handgun Located in Car
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team charged two suspects for stealing a Kia. The suspects are 32-year-old Krystal Henry of Washington, DC, and 33-year-old Crystal Smith of Capitol Heights. Both are also facing a weapon-related charge. On January...
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
fox5dc.com
Intoxicated Alexandria woman threatened to bomb Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center: police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - An Alexandria woman was arrested early Sunday morning after police say she threatened to bomb a local hospital. Prince William County police officers responded to a call regarding a bomb threat just after midnight at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge. When officers arrived at...
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
