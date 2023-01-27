ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Net

Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

3 DC teens arrested after weekend crime spree

WASHINGTON - A trio of teenagers, accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint on Sunday, have been arrested by police. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second and Third Districts announced the arrests Monday — one day after the wild crime spree. According to police, two 16-year-old boys,...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 4 hurt including children in Baltimore shooting, crash

A man is dead, and four other people, including two young children, are hurt, after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6:39 p.m. to a shooting alert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Once there,...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing 14-year-old may be in Manassas or Richmond

The Front Royal Police Department is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who's been missing for three days. Jaylin Pinckney was last seen walking from her residence in the 300 block of Frazier Place in Front Royal, Virginia on Jan. 28th. As the search carry's on, police want people...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
fox5dc.com

Teen who stabbed mom's boyfriend to death not facing charges: police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Safe Passage worker shot near Coolidge High School

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are searching for a suspect who shot a Safe Passage worker outside a school Monday at 3:00 pm. Police said the Safe Passage worker was involved in some kind of fight with the suspect near the 500 Block of Somerset Place, NW, and moments later was shot.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Smash-and-grab thieves steal $100K worth of jewelry in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Detectives from the Falls Church Police Department are searching for three suspects who they say stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from a store in the Eden Center shopping mall. Police said the three suspects entered Princess Diamonds around noon on Friday. One of the bandits pointed...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fox5dc.com

Safe Passage Worker shot near Northwest DC schools

Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School, and Whittier Elementary School were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after police say a Safe Passage Worker was shot nearby. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza reports from the scene of the crime with the latest details from police.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

3 DC schools on lockdown after shooting in Northwest: DCPS

WASHINGTON - Coolidge High School, Ida B. Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School are on lockdown and a shooting investigation is ongoing, according to officials. There is a shooting investigation at the 500 block of Somerset Place, NW, according to D.C. Police Department. FOX 5 learned the victim is an adult male who was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC

