ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GV Wire

$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom

Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Move the Renzi? City, Art Community Evaluate Best Options

City officials met Tuesday with the Fresno art community to figure out how to safely move a classic art piece from a building destroyed in a fire. City Attorney Andrew Janz said it is too early to determine how exactly to preserve the art, where it will go, and if any sale will take place.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Coca-Cola Warehouse Project Faces Opposition

The Fresno Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss approval of a warehouse in the south part of the city, at East and North avenues. Opponents have filed an appeal. Lone Oak Fresno LLC wants to build a 15-acre facility that will house a Coca-Cola bottling plant, as well as office space, and a truck maintenance and wash facility. The area is already zoned for heavy industrial use. Currently, the area is vacant land.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs

In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno

Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Authorities Identify Selma Police Officer Killed in Shooting

The Selma police officer shot and killed Tuesday was Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. In a news release Wednesday morning, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that the 24-year-old Carrasco joined the Selma Police Department in May 2021. “He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who is currently...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

From India to Selma, Farming Is a Way of Life for the Brar Family

This is the first in a video series from SJV Water titled “Rooted in the Valley.”. The series highlights family farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, how they came to this area from all over the world, and what the future holds as water becomes a key factor in their ability to survive.
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Alleged Selma Cop Killer Is Convicted Felon. A Look at His Record.

The suspect in custody for the killing of a Selma police officer is well known to the court system. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23 of Selma, and charged him with murder, three firearms counts, and one count of violating probation. He is accused of...
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy