The Fresno Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss approval of a warehouse in the south part of the city, at East and North avenues. Opponents have filed an appeal. Lone Oak Fresno LLC wants to build a 15-acre facility that will house a Coca-Cola bottling plant, as well as office space, and a truck maintenance and wash facility. The area is already zoned for heavy industrial use. Currently, the area is vacant land.

FRESNO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO