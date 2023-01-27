Read full article on original website
GV Wire
Route Adjustments Should Get Fresno Students to Classes on Time: Driver
Fresno Unified’s solution to tardy students because of late buses includes adjusting bus route schedules for earlier pickups — even if it means students will be on campus ahead of their school’s start time, a veteran driver told GV Wire this week. Stevan Fabela, shop steward for...
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
GV Wire
$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom
Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
GV Wire
Move the Renzi? City, Art Community Evaluate Best Options
City officials met Tuesday with the Fresno art community to figure out how to safely move a classic art piece from a building destroyed in a fire. City Attorney Andrew Janz said it is too early to determine how exactly to preserve the art, where it will go, and if any sale will take place.
GV Wire
Fresno Coca-Cola Warehouse Project Faces Opposition
The Fresno Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss approval of a warehouse in the south part of the city, at East and North avenues. Opponents have filed an appeal. Lone Oak Fresno LLC wants to build a 15-acre facility that will house a Coca-Cola bottling plant, as well as office space, and a truck maintenance and wash facility. The area is already zoned for heavy industrial use. Currently, the area is vacant land.
GV Wire
Smittcamp: Newsom, Legislature Have ‘Blood on Their Hands’ After Selma Officer Death
A police officer in Selma was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect was arrested. The officer was patrolling shortly before noon when someone flagged down his patrol car and said there was a suspicious person on her property, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. As the...
GV Wire
Who Will Replace Bredefeld? Two Declare City Council Runs
In just over 13 months, voters in three Fresno City Council districts will select their representatives. Of the three districts up for elections, only one race will be without an incumbent. Garry Bredefeld is termed out in 2024, paving the way for a new councilmember in District 6 covering northeast Fresno.
GV Wire
No Domestic Violence Charge for Former Judge Arrested in Fresno
Oliver W. Wanger, a former federal judge from Fresno, will not face charges following a domestic violence arrest last month. Police arrested Wanger, 82, on Dec. 17, 2022, at his north Fresno home. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office — conflicting out “to avoid any appearance of impropriety if handled by our office” a DA spokeswoman said — turned the case over to counterparts in Tulare County for investigation.
GV Wire
Authorities Identify Selma Police Officer Killed in Shooting
The Selma police officer shot and killed Tuesday was Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. In a news release Wednesday morning, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said that the 24-year-old Carrasco joined the Selma Police Department in May 2021. “He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who is currently...
GV Wire
From India to Selma, Farming Is a Way of Life for the Brar Family
This is the first in a video series from SJV Water titled “Rooted in the Valley.”. The series highlights family farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, how they came to this area from all over the world, and what the future holds as water becomes a key factor in their ability to survive.
GV Wire
Alleged Selma Cop Killer Is Convicted Felon. A Look at His Record.
The suspect in custody for the killing of a Selma police officer is well known to the court system. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Michael Dixon, 23 of Selma, and charged him with murder, three firearms counts, and one count of violating probation. He is accused of...
GV Wire
Fresno TV Station Failed to Comply with Funding Rules, Should Repay Grant Money: Audit
Valley PBS failed to comply with requirements for Corporation for Public Broadcasting grants and federal Communications Act public records disclosures, CPB’s Office of the Inspector General says in a new draft audit report. The Inspector General is recommending that the corporation require Valley PBS, also known as KVPT/Channel 18,...
