South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
Michigan City man charged in September fatal pedestrian crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A Michigan City man is behind bars after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car last September. 33-year-old Donald Culpepper faces a level four felony for causing death while operating a vehicle while also having traces of a schedule I or II drug in his bloodstream.
Van Buren, Cass County seeks submissions for ‘Best New Business’
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Is there a new business in Cass or Van Buren County you feel should be recognized? Now’s your chance to nominate them!. The Market Van Buren Awards are reserved exclusively for new organizations in Cass and Van Buren County in Michigan. The window to nominate a business opened on Wednesday and runs through March 1.
First Alert Weather
Upgrades planned for Court Place Plaza, facades in downtown St. Joseph. The City of St. Joseph and partners are launching two programs to help upgrade Court Place Plaza and local businesses in the area.
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus remains closed due to ‘safety issues’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”. Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
Per protocol, the St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating the incident. South Bend Redevelopment Commission sues high-rise developer. The city is seeking to recover the $5 million worth of public improvements it contributed to the project, plus a $250,000 penalty. Three Rivers man dies in Sunday night fire.
Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart. It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.
Indiana hospitals lost income in 2022
In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Oaklawn said it can safely reopen the Elkhart campus on Thursday, Feb. 2, after consulting multiple law enforcement agencies regarding the threat. Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented students in Indiana.
Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
Unity Gardens unveils 'Edgy Veggie'
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation in Michigan City has determined that a 3-year-old child died of natural causes. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20. Family members and first responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.
Prosecutor: South Bend officer justified in firing weapon; woman arrested in connection with incident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a South Bend police officer was legally justified in firing his weapon after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at him over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street...
South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Cass County. Deputies were called just after 11:50 p.m. to U.S. 12 near Beebe Road in Milton Township. Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old South Bend man was heading west on U.S. 12 when it ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then continued through a chain link fence and collided with a storage unit.
Goshen moves toward introducing a ‘Quiet Zone’
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their horns. That’s just their protocol, so to not have that happen, you have to have other regulations and other safety protocol in place,” said Josh Corwin, Civil Engineer for the City of Goshen.
LaPorte Co. launches Crisis Intervention Team
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol, better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Just last week, the county’s Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) became certified through a 40-hour course. LaPorte County’s C.I.T....
Man charged with murder, battery for 2021 Fellows Street shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a man was charged in the fatal Fellows Street shooting that killed a 16-year-old and sent another teen to the hospital. The suspect, identified as Danate Lowe, 19, of Mishawaka, faces one count of murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin D/seasonal depression, allergy pills, sleep medicine
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city's work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.
