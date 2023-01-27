Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 14 HOURS AGO