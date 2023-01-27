Read full article on original website
House fire in southwest Albuquerque
Several Albuquerque Fire Rescue units responded to a fire at a southwest Albuquerque home. AFR units responded to flames on Cenote Road SW around 4:20 p.m. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, four total people are displaced. Flames and smoke were spotted near the front of...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southwest Albuquerque SWAT situation ends in aggravated assault arrest
During the incident, Barcelona Rd. and La Junta Rd. were closed. It has since been reopened.
Los Alamos Police warn of new scam affecting community
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Los Alamos Police Department is warning the public of a new scam attempting to get personal information from victims. Police say there have been reports of people getting calls from people pretending to be with Express Scripts and asking for information like social security numbers and birth dates. Officials say many […]
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal search warrant shows a tiger cub found earlier this month may have been part of a larger animal smuggling operation. In early January, authorities found the tiger at a trailer on Zuni, after police were investigating a shooting. Now there are federal search warrants looking at two homes in Albuquerque […]
Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25 interchange project
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited I-25 Interchange and bridge project in Los Lunas is going to need more money if it wants to see the light of day as its price day is soaring. The project has been in the works for more than two decades now. “This project is important for the […]
Grant Chapel AME Church is the oldest Black church in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque church is thriving, with the help of leaders past and present. Since 1882, Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has served as a place of worship for hundreds of families. It's also considered the oldest Black church in New Mexico. "It's usually a...
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office planning DWI checkpoints
"If you consume alcohol or drugs, do not drive, and have a plan to get home safely."
Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
New Mexico lawmakers propose police reform bill
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lawmakers in New Mexico are pushing a bill that would change how officers use physical force. Senate Bill 252 is being called the Law Enforcement Officer Procedures Act. It’s aimed at holding officers and departments accountable and building safe standards of interaction. The bill would create a standard for law enforcement in New […]
Winter storm impacts the south today
Weather across New Mexico today all depends on location, as a winter storm passes to our south. It is bringing a mess of winter weather to Texas, just clipping the far southeastern portion of the state and bringing freezing rain and snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place across the far southeast corner until early tomorrow morning, where an inch or two of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors will be held until trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tina Garcia, the woman accused of terrorizing her East Mountain neighbors will remain locked up until trial. Garcia allegedly made threats, and drove into one of their homes. SWAT vehicles moved in on the home of Garcia last week. According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbors vehicle and fired gunshots. […]
New Mexico fighters say combat sports changed their lives
From fights in school to everyday struggles, professional fighters in Albuquerque have seen it all. They're fighting for something more. They want to share their message on how combat sports changed their lives. In Albuquerque, fighting is everything to some athletes. For others like Josh Torres, Diego Sanchez, and Jordan...
Albuquerque teenagers killed in weekend shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a double homicide that happened over the weekend. On Jan. 27, the department was called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW after reports of shots fired. Once deputies arrived, they found two juvenile victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
