Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school

For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
Academic Development Center guiding students at Barton CC

Barton Community College’s Academic Development Center supports all students as they develop the skills needed to find success in the classroom. The Center can provide an academic mentor that helps students learn about the expectations of a college course, develop study skills and time management skills. Barton Executive Director...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
Nembhard enters program record book

The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program

Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor

Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6

The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

