USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school
For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
Academic Development Center guiding students at Barton CC
Barton Community College’s Academic Development Center supports all students as they develop the skills needed to find success in the classroom. The Center can provide an academic mentor that helps students learn about the expectations of a college course, develop study skills and time management skills. Barton Executive Director...
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
League of Women Voters in Great Bend celebrates member of 50+ years
The public is invited to attend a celebration honoring Mary Frances Hogg who has been a League of Women Voters member for over 50 years. The event will be at the Great Bend Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Hogg recently moved...
Nembhard enters program record book
The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
Scholarship deadlines approaching for Barton CC 2023-2024 school year
Barton Community College and the Barton Foundation have announced their scholarship deadlines for the 2023-2024 school year. The Barton Foundation offers over 150 scholarships and the priority deadline to apply is March 15 with a final deadline of Aug. 31. Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Lindsey Bogner said thanks to...
One year later, USD 428 Board hears impact of internship program
Nearly one year ago, the USD 428 Board of Education approved a new internship program for eligible Great Bend High School students. On Thursday, ACT and Career Coordinator Lacy Wolters was back in front of the board to provide an update on the program during a luncheon at GBHS. Thirteen students went through the program in its first year, interning at seven local businesses.
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6
The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Nine nominees for this year’s Hoisington Citizen of the Year
Voting is open for the Hoisington Citizen of the Year award. The nine nominees were announced last week and now any Hoisington resident can place their one vote online. Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga said the nominees represent the quality of people the town offers. "It's not just...
🎙City Edition: City Attorney Allen Glendenning
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Attorney Allen Glendenning that aired Jan. 25, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Barton Medical Assistant Program available fully online
Medical Assistants are vital to the operation of any medical facility and now people wanting to pursue a career in this exciting field can now do so completely online through Barton Community College and complete their clinical work at local medical facilities in their area. There is an associate degree...
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
