Memphis, TN

‘They must be held accountable’: MNPD Chief John Drake condemns events surrounding Tyre Nichols’ death

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The police chief of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is the latest to condemn the events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols was reportedly beaten by five Memphis Police Department officers on Jan. 7 during a traffic stop. The man died at a hospital three days later.

The City of Memphis will release video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.

Tyre Nichols traffic stop video to be released Friday

So far, that video has been released only to public officials, attorneys and family members. Attorneys for the Nichols family have said the video showed three minutes of “savage” treatment against Nichols.

On Thursday, MNPD Chief John Drake released a statement on the situation that reads:

“I am repulsed by the horrendous beating of Tyre Nichols by the now charged former members of the Memphis Police Department. This should not happen anywhere, ever, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible way. It is unconscionable to me that the individuals who kicked, punched, and beat Mr. Nichols could have such a disregard for another human being. They must be held accountable. I credit Chief Davis in Memphis for taking swift action to fire them. I also credit Director Rausch and his team at the TBI for the expedited and independent investigation that led to the indictment of the five.

This week I asked the men and women of the MNPD to remember who WE are in this police department.  Now, more than ever, the principles of respect, compassion, organizational excellence, community engagement and precision policing must guide us in all that we do every day.”

MNPD Chief John Drake
Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

This statement comes after the five former officers involved — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday morning.

Left: Justin Smith, top center: Emmitt Martin III, top right: Desmond Mills Jr., center left: Demetrius Haley, right bottom: Tadarrius Bean (Photos provided by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

The officers were all fired from the department on Friday, Jan. 20.

They now each face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.

In addition to the five officers charged Thursday, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement that other officers are also under investigation.

Two Memphis Fire Department personnel have been relieved of duty pending an investigation, as well.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

