Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
13-year-old Georgia girl dies after police say she was shot by her own brother
School officials in Jefferson County said Moye lead the cheerleading team and won second place in the Miss Seventh Grade competition.
13-year-old Jefferson County shooting victim, A’Rhianna Moye, dies
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 13-year-old female victim of a shooting on Academy Drive in Louisville, GA, was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon
WJCL
Police: 43-year-old man struck, killed in Savannah while crossing the street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say one man is dead after being struck by a car. It happened Sunday morning at Ogeechee Road near Gamble Road. According to officers, Dominguez Habacuc, 43, was attempting to walk across Ogeechee when he was struck around...
wtoc.com
2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
WJCL
GSP: Driver involved in high-speed chase through Savannah gets away
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The search is on for a driver who led troopers on a high-speed chase through Savannah on Saturday. The chase began when troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger on MLK Jr. Blvd. near Oglethorpe Ave. on Saturday night. At one...
allongeorgia.com
Drugs Seized at Traffic Stop in Candler County Test Positive for Fentanyl
Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized an amount of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday night. One substance tested positive for fentanyl. William Knight Jr. was arrested and charged. From Candler Co Sheriff’s Office:. Deputies discovered these illegal substances during a traffic stop last night. William Knight Jr....
WJCL
Prosecutors seek dental records of mother charged in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: No word if cameras will be allowed in court during Leilani Simon trial. The State of Georgia is seeking possible new evidence in the death of a Savannah toddler whose mother is charged with his murder. On Friday, the State subpoenaed Aspen Dental...
WJCL
Defense for family members charged in Effingham teens' murders, burial take issue with indictment
The Effingham County trio accused of murdering two children and burying them in their backyard were back in court Thursday, taking issue with their original indictment. From just after 10 a.m. until close to 6 p.m., defense attorneys were working hard to pick apart the original grand jury indictment. It...
Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
allongeorgia.com
KSBB and City of Statesboro to Host 9th Annual GreenFest Feb 18
Originally set to take place in the fall of 2022, the ninth annual GreenFest was rescheduled for February 2023 due to Hurricane Ian. Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful(KSBB) and the City of Statesboro will be hosting the festival on Saturday, February 18, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, behind City Hall on 29 E Vine Street.
allongeorgia.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Stanley
Stanley is approximately 9 months old and 36 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He has also been neutered. One of his favorite things to do is go out and play. Stanley is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting...
