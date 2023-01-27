ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJBF

Two men charged after murder of transgender woman in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men have been charged with hate crime and obstruction offenses. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter has been charged with a hate crime for the murder of a Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two obstruction offenses for providing false and misleading statements to authorities […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2020 Bulloch County murder suspect goes to trial Monday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man accused of killing a woman at her own home back in 2020 in Bulloch County is set to go to trial on Monday. Lee Allen Mayhew is facing multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault, and burglary in the death of Bonnie Lanier Rushing.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Drugs Seized at Traffic Stop in Candler County Test Positive for Fentanyl

Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized an amount of drugs during a traffic stop Saturday night. One substance tested positive for fentanyl. William Knight Jr. was arrested and charged. From Candler Co Sheriff’s Office:. Deputies discovered these illegal substances during a traffic stop last night. William Knight Jr....
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

KSBB and City of Statesboro to Host 9th Annual GreenFest Feb 18

Originally set to take place in the fall of 2022, the ninth annual GreenFest was rescheduled for February 2023 due to Hurricane Ian. Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful(KSBB) and the City of Statesboro will be hosting the festival on Saturday, February 18, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, behind City Hall on 29 E Vine Street.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Stanley

Stanley is approximately 9 months old and 36 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He has also been neutered. One of his favorite things to do is go out and play. Stanley is available for adoption at the Bulloch County Animal Shelter. If you are interested in meeting...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

