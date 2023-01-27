Read full article on original website
Tezos (XTZ) shares its 12th protocol upgrade, Twitch Co-Founder’s Gaming NFT Marketplace Expands to Polygon (MATIC) Network while Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Breaks Record Highs
Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sudden price pumps and drops quite frequently, in the past couple of years. It makes it important for investors to pick their next investment carefully. Today, we will introduce a safe and new cryptocurrency, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and share important details about established crypto assets like Tezos (XTZ) and Polygon (MATIC).
This Level Could Be Crucial For Bitcoin, PoW Pricing Model Suggests
The Bitcoin difficulty per issuance, a proof-of-work (PoW) pricing model, might provide hints about the following crucial level BTC would have to clear. Bitcoin Approaches Difficulty Per Issuance Model 2.0 Level. As pointed out by an analyst on Twitter, the BTC price is almost double the cost of production now....
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge Could Rally Further To $0.10
Dogecoin is gaining pace above the $0.088 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE could rise further if there is a close above the $0.093 resistance. DOGE gained pace and traded above the $0.088 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading above the $0.088 zone and the 100 simple...
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Correction, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price started another downside correction below $23,250. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides before the bulls appear near $22,200 or $22,000. Bitcoin started a downside correction and traded below the $23,500 zone. The price is trading below $23,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Bitcoin Price Resumes Uptrend as The Bulls Aim The Key $25K Barrier
Bitcoin price started another increase above the $23,000 resistance. BTC is rising and the bulls might aim a test of the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin is gaining pace above the $23,500 resistance zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break...
Bitcoin Volatility Ahead? Open Interest Registers Sharp Jump
On-chain data shows Bitcoin’s open interest has sharply gone up recently, a sign that the crypto’s price may be heading toward more volatility. Bitcoin Open Interest Has Made A Huge Jump Of 8.3% Over Past Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this increase...
What’s Next For Solana As Bulls Face Rejection At $25?
The Solana price has been trading extremely close to its immediate price ceiling of $25, and the coin has been struggling below the level above. SOL price moved smoothly from the $20 mark to $26, but the bulls got tired at $26, which caused the coin to dip 7.7% on the daily chart.
AAVE Seeks Proposal To Clear Itself Of Bad Debt – Can It Overcome These Obstacles?
The lending platform AAVE has been enjoying positive news lately. According to reports, AAVE has passed a governance proposal that would eradicate all bad debt it accumulated when Avraham Eisenberg, orchestrator of the Mango Markets exploit, targeted the platform’s Ethereum V2 liquidity pool back in November 2022. However, the...
Gold & Silver Standard And MRHB DeFi Announce Partnership To Offer Fully-Compliant Platform For Islamic Investors
Ainslie Bullion subsidiary Gold & Silver Standard has announced its partnership with MRHB.Network to provide a fully-compliant decentralised platform for Islamic investors and anyone seeking an ethical means to invest in precious metals. Gold & Silver Standard is part of the nearly 50-year-old Ainslie Bullion group. Through its collaboration with...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Value Increases Before Launch Date, Threshold (T) Listed on Coinbase, Shows Bullish Sentiment
The cryptocurrency market is finally showing some signs of recovery from the harsh crypto winter of 2022. Crypto projects that were launched last year and were off to a slow start, have begun to show stability even in bursts of market volatility. Snowfall protocol (SNW) and Threshold (T) are two such crypto projects that have displayed a bullish sentiment, capturing the attention of market analysts globally.
Litecoin (LTC) Displays Consolidation – Can We Expect A Reversal Soon?
The Litecoin price has shown considerable recovery ever since it reached its bottom in December 2022. LTC secured almost 50% appreciation in January this year. Currently, however, the altcoin has witnessed a price pullback and is consolidating on its daily chart. Over the last 24 hours, the Litecoin price moved...
Shiba Inu Observes Highest Rise In Burn Rate – Is This Normal?
SHIB token burn rates are seemingly rising on the Shiba Inu network. The current number of Shiba Inu burn trackers is quite surprising. However, data shows it is due to the degenerative performance of the SHIB burning machine. On-chain data shows that the SHIB burn rate observed a massive 1682.07%...
MEXC Research: What to Expect from the Shanghai Upgrade on Ethereum
In the last Ethereum Core Developers meeting on December 8, it was decided that the Shanghai Upgrade will be scheduled for March 2023. This hard fork is critical, developers note. Specifically, it will officially mark Ethereum’s complete transition to a proof-of-stake network where all problems from the Merge will be resolved.
Fantom (FTM) Gains 39% In 7 Days Following Its Integration With Axelar Network
Fantom (FTM) has been one of the best-performing tokens of 2023, pulling off a series of impressive gains in the last few weeks. Following the market crash in late 2022, FTM began the new year trading as low as $0.2007, representing a 94.19% decline from its all-time high value of $3.46.
Crypto Market News Live: Aptos Soars Another 60% This Week in A Continued Price Rally, PancakeSwap Burns $100m Worth Of CAKE, Snowfall Set to Moon After Exceptionally Successful Presale Campaign
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a DeFi-focused protocol that allows for the exchange of fungible and non-fungible tokens across multiple chains. Users can transfer assets across over 200 of the most popular Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM compatible chains using Snowfall’s technology. Today, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Aptos (APT), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are all making headlines for different reasons. This article will go over the most recent developments in the three ecosystems.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Don’t Offer The Same 1000x Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Market Analysts
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most beloved projects in the Defi space. It has been subject to much discussion, with many investors believing it could reach 1000x gains from its current price. Analysts have recently come forward to suggest that other popular tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) will not be able to offer the same potential as SNW.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Bullish Break To $120 Still In Sight
Litecoin price extended its increase above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. LTC is rising and might attempt a fresh rally above the $100 resistance. Litecoin started a fresh increase above the $90 zone against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $90 and the 100 simple...
BudBlockz’s 220% Growth Puts It Ahead of Dogelon Mars and Floki Inu
Crypto winter has been harsh for many in the crypto projects. After explosive growth in 2017, the crypto market has been in a prolonged downturn, with many tokens plummeting. However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, as BudBlockz (BLUNT) has recently seen a 220% surge in price.
Digital assets got government support in 2022
2022 was a disruptive year for crypto, but despite the market and industry turmoil surrounding cryptocurrencies, several forward-thinking countries took steps to embrace digital assets. Whether it is through legal recognition, clearer regulation or the debut of CBDCs, crypto is gradually becoming established as a legitimate financial phenomenon throughout the world.
Bitcoin Spiked to $23,960, But Traders Are Not Very Greedy
Sentiment data reveals that the Bitcoin price upwards trend from November lows to as high as $23,960 on January 30 was marked by “sober” traders. Per the Fear and Greed Index, the 40% surge of BTC prices to January highs is unlike other periods in the coin’s boom and bust cycle. When BTC rose to bottom-up from November lows following the FTX contagion, the Fear and Greed Index spiked to a maximum of “55”.
