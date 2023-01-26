Pop and candy off limits for Iowans getting SNAP benefits under new GOP bill

No pop. No candy.

Iowans would be barred from using food-assistance benefits to buy either under a Republican-backed bill moving through the state Legislature.

The initial version of the legislation, House File 3 , would ban Iowans from buying a wide variety of foods with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, including fresh produce and meat. But a key Republican said the bill will be amended.

"We’re going to request that pop and candy be excluded from the benefits. That’s it," said Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, who chairs the House Health and Human Services Committee.

Initial bill would forbid meat, butter and sliced cheese

The bill's initial requirements would only allow SNAP benefits to be used to buy food for the specialized Women, Infants and Children program, which would exclude items such as meat, butter, flour and sliced cheese.

"I didn’t realize how tight the WIC list was, and I would have never assumed that it wouldn’t include fresh produce and meat," Meyer said. "… We don’t want to provide unhealthy food. But we also don’t want to stop people from getting fresh food."

Limiting the foods that can be purchased with SNAP benefits would require Iowa to get a waiver from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers SNAP, has previously denied requests by Minnesota, Maine, Illinois and New York City to ban SNAP benefits from being used to buy junk food or pop.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters Thursday that he believes it's still worth asking for the waiver.

"We know we have to apply, but I think at the state level we also have to be willing to push things forward and see what the response will be from the federal government," he said. "I think we can’t just cower away from those conversations with our federal colleagues."

'A solution in search of a problem'

Luke Elzinga, chair of the Iowa Hunger Coalition, called the bill "a solution in search of a problem." The Iowa Hunger Coalition and Des Moines Area Religious Council, where Elzinga works, are both opposed to the bill.

"We don’t feel like it’s the right approach to just be punishing low-income people," he said. "We think that all Iowans could benefit probably from a healthier diet and more exercise and that this is a punitive approach that really won’t increase healthy eating patterns."

Meyer said the bill, as written, "needs a lot of work."

"We don’t want to take any benefits away, we know that we need a safety net for our most vulnerable people," she said of Republicans' goal. "But we want to make sure that if you’re getting them, you’re eligible. Big picture, that’s what this is all about."

Iowa GOP has long targeted public assistance eligibility

Iowa Republicans have worked for years to add more checks on eligibility and requirements for who can access the state's public assistance programs .

The bill contains many of those ideas, including a requirement that families receiving food assistance cooperate with the state's child support recovery unit, a prohibition on providing benefits to households who have assets above a certain limit and work requirements for some Medicaid recipients.

Republican lawmakers also want to invest an additional $1 million into the Double Up Food Bucks program, which helps recipients pay for fresh produce. But the money would be contingent on the federal government approving Iowa's waiver to stop SNAP benefits from being used to buy pop and candy.

A range of advocacy groups and Iowans receiving public assistance showed up at a Thursday afternoon subcommittee meeting at the Iowa Capitol to voice their opposition to the bill.

Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director of the Iowa Public Health Association, said the asset test in the bill would discourage Iowans from doing things like saving for a down payment for a home or putting money away for their children's college for fear that they might exceed the asset limits in the bill and lose their food assistance benefits.

"It creates a cliff effect," she said. "And so they’re punished for doing those things that they’re told to do, are the right thing to do to break the cycle of poverty."

'Why aren't you trusting me?'

Tara Kramer, a disabled Des Moines resident on a fixed income, pointed to Republicans' frequent public statements that they trust Iowans to manage their own affairs. She said that stands at odds with the bill's limits on which foods Iowans can buy using public assistance dollars.

"You’re quoted in multiple media platforms saying that you trust me," she said. "I’m an Iowan and you trust me to make the right decisions. Isn’t what I’m going to eat for breakfast one of the most basic decisions I can make? Why aren’t you trusting me to use my own discernment?"

Tyler Raygor, a lobbyist for Americans for Prosperity, said his group supports the bill.

"When we are talking about public assistance programs, we think it’s important to remember that we’re dealing with finite taxpayer dollars," he said. "And so when you have folks on these programs who don’t need them, that puts these programs in jeopardy for the folks who truly do need them."

