ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Voters will decide on $1.25 billion proposal to improve behavioral health in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council (KCC) voted to send the Crisis Care Centers Levy to King County Voters for the April ballot on Tuesday. The $1.25 billion proposal would be paid out over nine years, between 2024-2032, and funded by a property tax increase of around $10 each month for the average property owner. The KCC voted unanimously (9-0) to approve the levy for a public vote.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Seattle awarded $25.6 million 'Safe Streets' grant

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle was awarded a more than $25 million grant for projects to enhance safety in Rainier Valley, SODO, downtown, and the University District. The grant, awarded by the United States Department of Transportation, will also be used to help advance "Vision Zero," the city's plan to end traffic deaths and series injuries on city streets by 2030.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle-based REI announces layoffs

SEATTLE — Citing the need to get REI Co-op "back to profitability as quickly as possible," President and CEO Eric Artz announced 167 people will be laid off. The layoffs impact approximately 8% of REI's headquarter staff and less than 1% of the Co-op's total workforce, according to a message to employees dated Jan. 31.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Beth's Café in Seattle reopens after extended closure

SEATTLE — A popular Seattle diner reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than a year. Beth's Café along Aurora Avenue near Green Lake announced the reopening on Facebook. "Thank you for all the love and support, we hope to see you soon!!" the post concludes. The café...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Shooting at Kent motel leaves 2 dead; no suspect identified

KENT, Wash. — Two people were found dead Tuesday night at a motel in Kent after an apparent shooting, Kent police said in a release Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots inside one of the rooms.
KENT, WA
KING 5

'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree

RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

All southbound express lanes reopen after 5-car crash on Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — A five-car crash blocked multiple southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the crash just after 9 a.m. Traffic was reduced to using the left shoulder to pass before all lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood City Council member being investigated by ethics board

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two years ago, at 21 years old, Josh Binda became the youngest African American elected to political office in Washington state history. While serving on the Lynnwood City Council, Binda has since launched a public speaking campaign aimed at inspiring youth to be more loving and compassionate. But he's not feeling the love at city hall right now.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy