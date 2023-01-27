Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Proposed Pierce County resolution targets possible airport
SEATTLE — The Pierce County Council is doubling down on its effort to halt a potential airport site in the area. A resolution requests that any greenfield site in Pierce County be excluded from consideration for a new airport. There are currently two greenfield sites being considered in the...
Voters will decide on $1.25 billion proposal to improve behavioral health in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Council (KCC) voted to send the Crisis Care Centers Levy to King County Voters for the April ballot on Tuesday. The $1.25 billion proposal would be paid out over nine years, between 2024-2032, and funded by a property tax increase of around $10 each month for the average property owner. The KCC voted unanimously (9-0) to approve the levy for a public vote.
Tacoma City Council votes to support drug possession legislation reform
TACOMA, Wash. — The Crossroads Treatment Center has been a haven for those in Tacoma struggling with addiction for 30 years. Jeremiah Saucier currently runs the center, and as someone who also fought against drug addiction, says he understands the battles his patients are going through. “I wanted to...
Class-action lawsuit filed against Snapchat over drug delivery deaths
SEATTLE — Attorneys say Snapchat has become the delivery system of choice for drug dealers pushing their products into young hands. One year ago a two-time overdose survivor showed KING 5 just how easy it is find illegal drugs via the app. He pulled out his cell phone and...
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
Seattle awarded $25.6 million 'Safe Streets' grant
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle was awarded a more than $25 million grant for projects to enhance safety in Rainier Valley, SODO, downtown, and the University District. The grant, awarded by the United States Department of Transportation, will also be used to help advance "Vision Zero," the city's plan to end traffic deaths and series injuries on city streets by 2030.
Seattle-based REI announces layoffs
SEATTLE — Citing the need to get REI Co-op "back to profitability as quickly as possible," President and CEO Eric Artz announced 167 people will be laid off. The layoffs impact approximately 8% of REI's headquarter staff and less than 1% of the Co-op's total workforce, according to a message to employees dated Jan. 31.
KCRHA proposes $11.5 billion plan to end homelessness in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) released a draft plan that calls for $25.5 billion over five years to end homeless in King County. They are asking for feedback on the draft, which the public can provide by going to this link. Initially, $8...
Beth's Café in Seattle reopens after extended closure
SEATTLE — A popular Seattle diner reopened Wednesday after being closed for more than a year. Beth's Café along Aurora Avenue near Green Lake announced the reopening on Facebook. "Thank you for all the love and support, we hope to see you soon!!" the post concludes. The café...
Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods. Currently, the district has identified seven elementary...
Shooting at Kent motel leaves 2 dead; no suspect identified
KENT, Wash. — Two people were found dead Tuesday night at a motel in Kent after an apparent shooting, Kent police said in a release Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to the Kent Valley Motel just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after multiple 911 callers reported the sound of gunshots inside one of the rooms.
'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
All southbound express lanes reopen after 5-car crash on Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — A five-car crash blocked multiple southbound Interstate 5 express lanes on Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the crash just after 9 a.m. Traffic was reduced to using the left shoulder to pass before all lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m.
Addressing police accountability nationwide in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
SEATTLE — Outrage and grief continues after Memphis Police released a video showing officers beating Tyre Nichols, who died in the hospital three days later. Five officers are facing murder charges and re-igniting the conversation around the culture of policing. Leaders in Seattle’s black community echoed a need for...
Tacoma police issue warning after 10 guns reported stolen out of cars in less than a month
TACOMA, Wash. — Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22, 10 guns were reported stolen out of vehicles in Tacoma, according to police. Now the police department is asking gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure. “Stolen guns are finding their way into the hands of juveniles and...
Case of woman struck, killed by Seattle police car being investigated like 'any fatal collision'
SEATTLE — The case involving a woman struck and killed by a Seattle police vehicle is being treated the same as "any fatal collision investigation," according to police Chief Adrian Diaz. The collision that left 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula dead is being investigated by the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad. "The...
Lynnwood City Council member being investigated by ethics board
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two years ago, at 21 years old, Josh Binda became the youngest African American elected to political office in Washington state history. While serving on the Lynnwood City Council, Binda has since launched a public speaking campaign aimed at inspiring youth to be more loving and compassionate. But he's not feeling the love at city hall right now.
Hinman Glacier, largest between Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak, melts away
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has almost completely melted away. Hinman Glacier, which sits on the Cascade Mountains spine between Snoqualmie and Stevens passes, shrunk to just 0.04 square kilometers in 2022, according to glaciologist Mauri Pelto. This is just 4% of its 1958 size.
Tacoma man sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2018 racially-motivated assault
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Tacoma man was sentenced Friday after he pleaded guilty in federal court last year to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a December 2018 racially-motivated assault. Jason DeSimas, 45, was one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest who punched...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1