CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO