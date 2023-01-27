Read full article on original website
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlote involving fire truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.
Man faces charges of assault on law enforcement, fleeing police
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man will be in court in Rowan County on Monday after he was charged with a long list of criminal offenses for an incident that happened early Sunday morning. According to police records, Salisbury Police charged Robert Alexander Steele, 19, with assault with a deadly...
Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tow truck in Mallard Creek area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tow truck and pedestrian early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers were called to the 2400 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police got on scene,...
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst's...
Investigators offering cash reward for information in Matthews homicide case
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest in a Matthews homicide case that originated last month. According to police, 27-year-old Dashawn Dean was found dead of a gunshot wound after crashing his vehicle on Moore Road last month. Police...
7-car crash slows traffic on I-77 South near Rock Hill, S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A multiple-vehicle crash has slowed traffic on the southbound side of Interstate 77 in York County Monday morning. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, there are seven cars involved in this crash, which happened on I-77 South just after the bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard. This is near Rock Hill.
Authorities investigating death in Chester County after elderly woman reported missing
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a person’s death after an elderly woman was reported missing in Chester County on Saturday morning. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call reporting the woman missing from the Great Falls area just after 7:30 a.m.
Charlotte holds marches Uptown after Tyre Nichols video is released
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Along with other protests across the country, members of the Charlotte community marched peacefully through Uptown Saturday after the video of Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating by police in Memphis was released. A large group of people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters to Marshall...
CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within...
Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of East 4th Street and South Caldwell Street in Uptown. Medic confirmed that both people were taken to the hospital...
CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte
Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The community gathered at Marshall Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of Tyre Nichols.
Into the Woods Jr. to be presented in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Piedmont Players are presenting the musical Into the Woods Jr., at the Norvell Theater. Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s cockeyed fairytale comes to life in this adaptation of their groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical. Into the Woods Jr. features all of the familiar...
Gas line closes portion of Concord road
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Fire damages home, temporarily closes portion of Concord Parkway North
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, to a reported house fire at 360 Concord Parkway North. The first unit arrived at 8:05 p.m. to find the house about 50% involved in fire. Officials said that firefighters quickly worked...
Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols
Police are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.
