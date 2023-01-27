Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Another Weekend, Another Ranked Opponent for the UMD Men’s Hockey Team
DULUTH, Minn.- For the 2nd consecutive weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team will get to play in front of their hometown fans as they gear up to take on Western Michigan for the 2nd time this season. The Bulldogs are coming off a sweep of then top ranked St....
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Ben Steeves
DULUTH, Minn.- When you hear the name Ben Steeves, it’s often associated with his knack for finding the net. The freshman accounts for almost a quarter of the Bulldogs goals so far this season. Steeves, a freshman out of Bedford, New Hampshire, has taken the ice for UMD and...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Down to #7 in USCHO Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was cooled off a bit over the weekend as the 3rd ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers took both contests from the Bulldogs. Even with the two losses, not much of a fall for UMD. Just one spot as they are now ranked 7th in the country.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Signs 32 Seniors on National Signing Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team celebrated national signing day on Wednesday. A total of 32 seniors signed to the 2023 recruiting class. The most coveted postion for the Bulldogs was the defensive back position as they had 8 who signed. State wise, Minnesota was the lead dog with 16...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Hockey: Mirage Skate Past Spartans on Home Ice 2-1
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage picked up a big home win on Monday, defeating Superior 2-1. Anika Burke and Nya Sieger would be the goal scorers for the Mirage. As for Superior, Kenlyn Thimm had the lone goal. The Mirage (16-6-2) will next play at Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian on Saturday.
FOX 21 Online
Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Northland Expands With New Branch In Hibbing
HIBBING, Minn. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland is expanding its footprint in the region by opening its newest location in Hibbing. The club is at the Greenhaven Elementary School and offers a safe space for kids ages 6 to 18 to learn, find resources they may need, and just be a kid.
FOX 21 Online
2023 Beargrease Wrap
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. – “It’s a great weekend, it’s a lot of fun. You know mushers and handlers; you don’t get much sleep out there, but you enjoy it and this weekend it was cold, but it was great. You get to see lots of stars, and everyone enjoys that at some point,” Handler, Erin Aili says.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
FOX 21 Online
Enjoying The Winter Weather In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — Living in the Northland, we can whine about the weather, or get out and enjoy it!. So why not take the dogs for a walk in these sunny–though bone-chilling temperatures. Lauren Hendricks and her sister were out at Canal Park this morning with dogs Boo and Song. Neither the dogs nor owners were bothered by the cold. Song actually has a sibling running in the Beargrease. You might even say the foursome was singing the weather’s praises.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota – the Best State in the Country For Kids
Duluth, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz visited a classroom at Laura McArthur elementary today. Walz had been a teacher for nearly 20 years, and a state legislator for 12 He talked about his proposal, known as One Minnesota budget, which is designed to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January
DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth. The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January. And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East. The car was...
FOX 21 Online
Northern MN Counties Getting State Assistance For Dec. Storm Damage
Northland Minnesota counties hit hard by damaging heavy snow in December are getting disaster assistance from the state. St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln and Pine counties are all on the list. The state aid will help with clean-up and repair costs connected to the big storm between...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: AICHO to Host Concert Fundraiser For DV Shelter Expansion
DULUTH, Minn. — The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) presents concert fundraiser for its domestic violence shelter expansion project. AICHO is expanding its DV shelter Dabinoo’Igan to increase resources and capacity to help more victims of domestic and sexual violence. A fundraiser concert will take place on...
FOX 21 Online
Hobbs, Anderson Won’t Seek Reelection To Duluth City Council
DULUTH, Minn. — Two Duluth city councilors are not running for reelection in 2023. First District Councilor Gary Anderson announced Tuesday he is proud of the work he’s been able to accomplish over the past eight years. At one point, Anderson served as council president. He started in...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
Genealogy Seminar at Richard I. Bong Center
SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A genealogy seminar was held at the Richard I Bong Veterans Center in Superior on Tuesday. The event was free and open for up to 25 people to learn about and start the research for their family trees. The workshop had three sections, basic genealogy, how to navigate...
FOX 21 Online
Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions
SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it’s probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
FOX 21 Online
Ashley Furniture Quietly Donates 20 Mattresses To Steve O’Neil Apartments For Homeless Families
DULUTH, Minn. — Some residents in the Steve O’Neil Apartments in Duluth are resting easier after a furniture company donated mattresses to them. CHUM posted on Twitter that it was Ashley Furniture that donated 20 mattresses and frames to the complex. CHUM, which operates the apartments that are...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Department Releases First-Ever ‘Stop Data Report’
DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the Duluth Police Department released a stop data report for 2022 Tuesday. The report shows 5,944 traffic and subject stops were conducted between January and December last year. Of that number, 61 percent were moving violations, 36 percent were equipment violations, and...
FOX 21 Online
SUPERIOR FIRE DEPT: Wasabi Restaurant Deemed Total Loss After Structure Fire
SUPERIOR, WI. — The Wasabi Restaurant building was declared a complete loss after early Monday morning structure fire, according to the Superior Fire Department. In a press release from the Superior Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Ave. in Superior at 12:27 am.
Comments / 0