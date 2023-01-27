Read full article on original website
Vickie Lynn Dixon, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie Lynn Dixon, 64, passed away unexpectedly at 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home. Vicky was born May 7, 1958 in Canton, Ohio, and grew up in Salineville. A graduate of Southern Local High School, she sold insurance products for many years,...
Joyce Hyatt, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Hyatt, 90, of Niles died January 31, 2023 at the Shepard of the Valley Nursing Home located in Niles, Ohio. She was born January 1, 1933 in Burlington, Vermont. She was employed for 8 years with Packard Electric. She was a member of Pleasant...
Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, 80, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Stephanie, known as “Teddi” to those who knew and loved her, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 29, 1942, the daughter of Matthew Oleyar and Agnes Palen.
Amanda L. Sennett, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda L. Sennett, 40, of Sharpsville, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Sunday, January 29, 2023, in UMPC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Amanda was born on June 14, 1982, in Sharon, a daughter of James Michael and Sandy (Swegal) Stefanowicz and attended Sharpsville...
Timothy Mikes, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The incredibly compassionate and caring soul of Timothy Mikes, 31, unexpectedly passed into Heaven on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, while working at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family. Tim, or as some would endearingly call him...
Roy Benjamin Brooks, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Benjamin Brooks, 85, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving wife and family by his side. Roy, known by his family and friends as “Ben,” was born December 10, 1937 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,...
Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
Jeannette M. Mozina, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannette M. Mozina, 81, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born to the late Anthony and Anna DeFelice in Salem, Ohio on December 31, 1941. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael (Kara) Mozina, Mary (Paul) Raitano; grandchildren, Joshua, Ann,...
Gordon Davis, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gordon Davis, Jr. passed on Sunday, January 22, 2023. He was 54. Gordon was born September 19, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio to Gordon Davis, Sr. and Brenda (White) Davis. He was a truck driver and mechanic. Gordon had many passions including NASCAR racing, boating, fishing...
Sally J. Mazzocco, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally J. Mazzocco, 84, of Youngstown passed away peacefully Friday evening, January 27, 2023, with her husband of 67 years and her five children by her side. Mrs. Mazzocco’s achievements throughout her life were many but she would say her greatest were being a wife...
Stafford Erick Austin, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Stafford E. Austin, age 51, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was born December 3, 1971 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Aurelia Graham and the late John Cooper Thomas Austin. Stafford grew up in Youngstown and was raised by his mother and father-in-love, Marvin...
Theresa Trevelline, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Trevelline, 95, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Theresa was born November 15, 1927, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Theodosio and Adelaide (D’Altorio) Ramicone. She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and moved to Cortland...
James Olin Shaffer, Sr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Olin Shaffer, Sr., 104 years old of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Concord Care Center of Cortland. Known as Jim to family and friends, he was born the son of Oliver and Genevieve (Thomas) Shaffer in Franklin, Pennsylvania on January 6, 1919.
Earl Dean “Dean” Cumberledge, Parkman, Ohio
PARKMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Dean “Dean” Cumberledge, of Parkman, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born on March 13, 1925, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Herbert Claude and Ethel Viola (Wymer) Cumberledge and was a resident of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, until 2016.
Goldia Sue McCall, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Goldia Sue McCall will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive, Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Goldia Sue McCall, 74, went home to meet her Lord on Wednesday, January 25,...
Daniel J. Gandee, Mechanicstown, Ohio
MECHANICSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel J. Gandee, age 70, of Mechanicstown, passed away way too soon on January 28, 2023. He was born January 4, 1953, in Alliance, Ohio to the late Clarence and Goldie (Smith) Gandee. Daniel will always be remembered for his love of his family, especially...
Peter Juri Kautsky, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter “Pete” Juri Kautsky, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 26, 2023 while grocery shopping. Pete, was a long-time resident of Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was born on June 27, 1950 in Munich, Germany and emigrated to the United States with his family in...
Ronald A. “Bluto” McLaughlin, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Ronald A. “Bluto” McLaughlin, 54 of New Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Ron was born in Youngstown on March 18, 1968 to Donald Garreffa and Karen McLaughlin. He was a 1986 graduate of Springfield Local High School. Ronald worked as a...
Susan R. Marrie, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan R. Marrie, born May 19, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Friday, January 27, 2023, after courageously battling cancer for 12 years. Susan wed her husband, Arthur, of 59 years at Immanuel Lutheran Church on November 9, 1963.
Pearl Kaufman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Marlene Kaufman peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born December 24, 1943 in Dayton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Alvie and Lucetta (Brocious) Troup. She was a graduate of Dayton Joint High School, Allegheny...
