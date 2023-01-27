ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esko, MN

UMD Women’s Hockey Down to #7 in USCHO Poll

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team was cooled off a bit over the weekend as the 3rd ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers took both contests from the Bulldogs. Even with the two losses, not much of a fall for UMD. Just one spot as they are now ranked 7th in the country.
DULUTH, MN
Prep Hockey: Mirage Skate Past Spartans on Home Ice 2-1

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage picked up a big home win on Monday, defeating Superior 2-1. Anika Burke and Nya Sieger would be the goal scorers for the Mirage. As for Superior, Kenlyn Thimm had the lone goal. The Mirage (16-6-2) will next play at Mound Westonka/Southwest Christian on Saturday.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Boys & Girls Clubs Of The Northland Expands With New Branch In Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland is expanding its footprint in the region by opening its newest location in Hibbing. The club is at the Greenhaven Elementary School and offers a safe space for kids ages 6 to 18 to learn, find resources they may need, and just be a kid.
HIBBING, MN
Minnesota – the Best State in the Country For Kids

Duluth, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz visited a classroom at Laura McArthur elementary today. Walz had been a teacher for nearly 20 years, and a state legislator for 12 He talked about his proposal, known as One Minnesota budget, which is designed to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
MINNESOTA STATE
2023 Beargrease Wrap

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. – “It’s a great weekend, it’s a lot of fun. You know mushers and handlers; you don’t get much sleep out there, but you enjoy it and this weekend it was cold, but it was great. You get to see lots of stars, and everyone enjoys that at some point,” Handler, Erin Aili says.
DULUTH, MN
Enjoying The Winter Weather In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — Living in the Northland, we can whine about the weather, or get out and enjoy it!. So why not take the dogs for a walk in these sunny–though bone-chilling temperatures. Lauren Hendricks and her sister were out at Canal Park this morning with dogs Boo and Song. Neither the dogs nor owners were bothered by the cold. Song actually has a sibling running in the Beargrease. You might even say the foursome was singing the weather’s praises.
DULUTH, MN
Northern MN Counties Getting State Assistance For Dec. Storm Damage

Northland Minnesota counties hit hard by damaging heavy snow in December are getting disaster assistance from the state. St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln and Pine counties are all on the list. The state aid will help with clean-up and repair costs connected to the big storm between...
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January

DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth. The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January. And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East. The car was...
DULUTH, MN
Coffee Conversation: AICHO to Host Concert Fundraiser For DV Shelter Expansion

DULUTH, Minn. — The American Indian Community Housing Organization (AICHO) presents concert fundraiser for its domestic violence shelter expansion project. AICHO is expanding its DV shelter Dabinoo’Igan to increase resources and capacity to help more victims of domestic and sexual violence. A fundraiser concert will take place on...
DULUTH, MN
Genealogy Seminar at Richard I. Bong Center

SUPERIOR, Wisc.–A genealogy seminar was held at the Richard I Bong Veterans Center in Superior on Tuesday. The event was free and open for up to 25 people to learn about and start the research for their family trees. The workshop had three sections, basic genealogy, how to navigate...
SUPERIOR, WI
Cedar Coffee Company Brings Locals In On Cold Winter Days

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — What better way to warm up in this winter cold than to stop by a local coffee shop?. Tucked away in a cedar forest in Two Harbors is Cedar Coffee Company. The coffee shop offers not only various types of drinks, but ways to get outside with snowshoes and fire pits.
TWO HARBORS, MN
Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it’s probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
Duluth Police Department Releases First-Ever ‘Stop Data Report’

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time, the Duluth Police Department released a stop data report for 2022 Tuesday. The report shows 5,944 traffic and subject stops were conducted between January and December last year. Of that number, 61 percent were moving violations, 36 percent were equipment violations, and...
DULUTH, MN

